Missouri's teachers will be among the workers who will become eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, March 15, Gov. Mike Parson announced today.
Also included in Phase 1B, Tier 3, are child care providers, grocery store employees and workers in the energy, food and agriculture sectors. The tier will be activated on March 15, the governor said.
"They are the workers in many of the industries we depend on each day to keep our day-to-day lives operating normally," Parson said during a media briefing.
The state currently offers vaccines to Phase 1A and tiers 1 and 2 of Phase 1B, which includes nursing home residents and staff, health care workers, first responders, public safety workers, individuals 65 and older, and adults with high-risk health concerns.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
