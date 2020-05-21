PITTSBURG, Kan. — Kansas Crossing Casino will reopen at 10 a.m. Friday.
New casino hours will be 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to midnight Sunday through Thursday. Only the south casino entrance will be used for guests to enter and exit the facility. Entry screenings will be set up to take people's temperature.
Other changes include antibacterial wipes being available throughout the casino; frequent sanitation of all screens, tabletops and beverage centers; touchless hand sanitizer stations throughout the property; floor decals to help guests maintain physical distancing; removal of chairs at some gaming devices; the closure of table games.
Guests are encouraged to wear masks while inside the casino.
Both Buffalo Run Casino & Resort in Miami, Oklahoma, and Downstream Casino Resort outside Joplin reopened late last week. The Stables Casino in Miami, Oklahoma, will open at 9 a.m. Monday. High Winds Casino will reopen on June 1.
