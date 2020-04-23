The board of trustees of Kansas City University has announced a freeze on tuition for all academic programs for the 2020-21 academic year.
The move rescinds a previously announced 3% increase in order to support students during the COVID-19 pandemic and ease financial hardships they face, officials said. KCU operates an osteopathic medical program in Joplin.
In conjunction with the tuition freeze, KCU's Office of Institutional Advancement is seeking specific philanthropic support through a KCU COVID-19 Response Fund, which will address key areas related to the pandemic, including student hardship and academic technology support.
“KCU is pleased to offer these measures to help ease students’ financial burden, while remaining committed to delivering programs that satisfy all accreditation requirements and keep our students on track to graduate on time,” said Marc B. Hahn, president and CEO of the university, in a statement. “Together, these actions move KCU ever closer to realizing its vision to be the most student-focused health sciences university in the nation.”
