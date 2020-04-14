Kum & Go is launching full-service fuel and curbside pickup in nearly all of its 400 locations across 11 states.
For full-service fueling, customers can call the main store number upon arrival at the pump and hand their card or cash to an associate who will run the transaction and do the fueling. Associates wear a new pair of gloves with each transaction.
For curbside pickup, customers can call the main store phone number and place their order, which will be delivered to their vehicle upon arrival.
The services will run from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in participating stores, including those in Missouri, Oklahoma, Kansas and Arkansas.
