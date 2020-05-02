NEOSHO, Mo. — While many merchants and restaurants are ready to reopen, some of the region's major employers have yet to reveal their plans.
One that has is La-Z-Boy Midwest, in Neosho, which in March temporarily closed all of its U.S. manufacturing operations and regional distribution centers, as well as its La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries.
The company also announced the furlough of approximately 6,800 employees, or roughly 70% of its global workforce; a salary reduction of 50% for senior management and 25% for salaried employees until further notice; a freeze of the company's 401(k) match; and the elimination of all nonessential operating expenses and capital expenditures.
That included the company's 700 workers in Neosho.
But last week, the company began shifting back into production.
"We've brought about 40% of employees back. We're working four days a week at Neosho," said Kathy Leibmann, director of investor relations. That is about 325 workers.
Kurt L. Darrow, chairman, president and CEO, said in a statement: "We are reviewing data from across the country, as well as the applicable federal, state and local requirements and guidelines where we do business. Initially, we will open several La-Z-Boy-branded manufacturing facilities at partial production capacity. ... Moving forward, we will operate the business as customer demand dictates and are hopeful that as more retailers reopen, we will be able to increase production accordingly and bring additional employees back to work.”
No word yet from other major employers in the area that announced major layoffs, including Justin Brands, which closed its factories in Cassville and Carthage in March, as well as its retail outlets, affecting 332 workers.
Leggett & Platt announced three separate layoffs in April, affecting more than 700 workers at its operations in Carthage, as well as some employees at its corporate offices.
"As stay-at-home orders lift and demand increases in our businesses, we will begin to bring our employees back to work as quickly as practical," the company said in its latest statement.
Attempts last week to find out plans for Northpark Mall and reopening some of its anchor stores, such as Macy's and J.C. Penney, were unsuccessful.
