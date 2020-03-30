La-Z-Boy Inc. has temporarily closed its U.S. manufacturing facilities through April 13 and regional distribution centers. The temporary closure of all company-owned La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries stories is in progress, with 130 of 155 stores closed as of Sunday.
The company also announced the furlough of approximately 6,800 employees, or roughly 70% of its global workforce; a salary reduction of 50% for senior management and 25% for salaried employees until further notice; a freeze of the company's 401(k) match; and the elimination of all nonessential operating expenses and capital expenditures.
“While the decisions made were extremely difficult and we deeply regret the impact they will have on those affected and their families, they are deemed necessary as we face one of the most challenging periods in our history," said Kurt L. Darrow, chairman, president and CEO of La-Z-Boy Inc., in a statement. "Moving forward with a strong financial foundation, the powerful La-Z-Boy brand and our dedicated and hard-working people, I am confident the company will weather this storm. Although the path forward will likely be complex and unpredictable, we expect to return to full operations when the crisis lifts, and emerge with strength."
The company has a facility in Neosho with more than 700 employees there.
