Two local nonprofits are among the latest recipients of grants from the COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund, administered by the Springfield-based Community Foundation of the Ozarks.
Crosslines in Carthage, which is served by the Carthage Community Foundation, will receive $7,000 to support its food pantry. Lafayette House, which is served by the Joplin Regional Community Foundation, will receive $15,000 to support its operations and additional COVID-19-related expenses for its domestic violence shelter.
The agencies were among 25 recipients awarded approximately $280,000 in grants last week.
With those awards, the Community Foundation of the Ozarks has now granted more than $2 million in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Total discretionary grant-making from the foundation's COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund now totals $1.1 million, while grants from donor-advised funds top $890,000. Funds established by businesses to assist employees have provided an additional $53,000.
Last week's grants also mark a transition in the regional recovery effort, officials with the Springfield foundation said. Moving forward, grant-making from the COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund will primarily support agencies providing services to residents affected by the economic impact of the pandemic, they said.
The COVID-19 fund was established by a $1 million commitment by the Community Foundation of the Ozarks and its regional affiliate foundations, the Missouri Foundation for Health and the Louis L. and Julia Dorothy Coover Charitable Foundation managed by Commerce Trust Co.
Donations to the fund can be made at cfozarks.org/donate. Processing fees for gifts made by credit card will be covered by the foundation through June 30.
Grant applications are accepted on a rolling basis, with announcements anticipated weekly for the near future. The application process is open to nonprofits and IRS-equivalent organizations like faith and civic agencies.
