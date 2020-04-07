LAMAR, Mo. — The Cox Barton County Hospital emergency department has erected an alternate triage and treatment site for ambulatory patients who come to the ER with COVID-19 and other respiratory symptoms.
The new area is in a large tent now in place along the drive-up area in front of the ER. The unit will be for the care of patients with mild symptoms.
Patients are asked to enter the main entrance of the hospital and follow the orange arrows to the stop sign/checkpoint. After an evaluation, parking instructions will be provided, and transport will be available for those who need assistance. Upon completion of the visit, patients will exit the hospital to the north.
Patients in Southwest Missouri can use CoxHealth's "Virtual Visits" tool, available at coxhealth.com/services/virtualvisits, as a first line of defense, and they can be evaluated for free with the code "COVID." Referrals for testing can be given based on an individual's symptoms, history and risk.
