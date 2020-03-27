The Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the Kansas Department of Agriculture are encouraging land owners to voluntarily reduce the number of acres that they intend to burn this spring.
"With the potential for this pandemic overwhelming the state's medical facilities, any additional respiratory concerns that could be produced from breathing smoke from prescribed fire need to be mitigated," said Lee Norman, secretary of the health and environment department.
Common health problems related to smoke can include burning eyes, runny nose, coughing and illnesses such as bronchitis. Individuals with respiratory issues, including COVID-19, may experience worse symptoms.
