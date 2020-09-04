As local COVID-19 cases continue to climb, Mercy Hospital Joplin and Freeman Health System are working with Landmark Hospital to provide extended recovery time to patients needing additional care.
Landmark Hospital, a 28-bed, long-term acute care facility at 2040 W. 32nd St. in Joplin, operates as a joint venture between Landmark Holdings of Missouri LLC and Freeman and Mercy, which both offer short-term acute care.
The hospital's COVID-19 unit doesn't have a patient capacity, CEO Suzann Gomillion said; instead, it operates on a case-by-case basis. It officially began accepting COVID-19 patients in August.
"We're working with both hospitals and have taken patients from both," she said. "These COVID patients are respiratory-complex patients, which is what we specialize in, and this includes ventilator patients. They definitely need the type of care our hospital provides, so we're happy to be a partner. This is why we found it so important to be a piece in the puzzle."
The average stay in hospitals such as Freeman and Mercy is about three to five days, whereas Landmark’s average stay is months, according to Dr. Rob McNab, director of Freeman’s COVID unit and vice president of medical education.
“In this pandemic, some of the patients are so sick and have such severe lung injury that they fall into that category of someone who’s going to take months and months to really get better,” he said during a news conference Friday. “... When patients are really critically ill, they still have evidence of that illness for up to a year’s time, so it’s extremely taxing on a person to get that ill.”
The hospitals recently developed a COVID-19 ward at Landmark, which serves as an additional tool in the fight against the illness. McNab said it has allowed them to provide better care to COVID-19 patients who need it most and helps keep them from exhausting their equipment.
“Every patient that we have here on a ventilator for months and months, that’s one less bed and one less ventilator that we have available to care for these patients,” McNab said. “Being able to stabilize those patients and realize this is one of those long-term care patients and sharing that patient over at Landmark really helps free up our resources to care for the next patient.”
While at Freeman or Mercy, patients can receive treatment and become stabilized. Those who are having difficulty recovering from the illness are transferred to Landmark for treatment from trained specialists.
“The vast majority of people who get this infection have a pretty mild course, and that’s fantastic,” McNab said. “... But there’s a small percentage in the total number of people that when they get it, they get so sick that they’re critically ill. Those people can pass away or develop severe, long-term lung injuries.”
Two Freeman patients have been transferred to Landmark over the past two weeks after needing additional care. McNab said one of them is already homebound.
Mercy officials didn't specify how many of their patients have been transferred to Landmark, but they acknowledged it's a good partnership.
“Mercy was pleased to be in a position to help Landmark Hospital," spokesman Jordan Larimore said in a statement. "During the pandemic, it has been critical for health care providers to collaborate and share knowledge so we can give the very best to patients across our area. As the Sisters of Mercy before us, we recognize the importance of going out into our community to help those in need.”
Joplin cases
Since the beginning of the outbreak in March, there have been 748 total confirmed COVID-19 cases in Joplin, and 598 of those cases are recovered or inactive. As of Friday afternoon, there were 129 active cases and 190 people in quarantine. There also were 43 people being treated for COVID-19 in Joplin hospitals.
McNab said Freeman isn’t overburdened with COVID-19 patients and isn't currently at capacity, which is about 40 people. Mercy’s capacity is based on staff and other variables.
Freeman is currently treating 20 COVID-19 patients, with nine in the intensive care unit and 11 in medical care. Another two patients are under investigation for possible exposure, officials said.
“I think that the important reason for us to really maintain and share these patients back and forth between Landmark and Freeman, I think they’re well designed and specialized in the care of these patients who need long-term critical care," McNab said. "Really, we want our patients to get the best care and the best services. Wherever that is, that’s the thing we need to do.”
Gomillion said Landmark will also work with Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Pittsburg, Kansas, and Integris hospitals in Miami and Grove, Oklahoma, as needed.
