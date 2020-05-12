MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — The Lawrence County Health Department said this week that it is continuing testing of staff and working with state officials to contain a COVID-19 outbreak at a long-term care home in the county.
Seven residents of the home have tested positive for the disease so far.
Janella Spencer, administrator of the county health department, said it is not releasing the name or location of the home.
The county confirmed its first case on May 2 — a resident of the nursing home who was not exhibiting symptoms but who tested positive.
"The facility is taking necessary measures to control the virus including testing and isolation," a county statement said at the time.
On May 7, it announced six more cases at the same home, all residents. All patients have been tested, and testing of staff is expected to be completed today, Spencer said. No staff member has tested positive so far.
Those are the only cases reported so far in Lawrence County.
It is the second outbreak at a nursing home or congregate living site in Southwest Missouri, according to data compiled by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and last updated on May 8.
The state has had 82 outbreaks at long-term care homes, the department reported, with 57 of those occurring in St. Louis County and St. Louis city. Nearby St. Charles County has reported nine outbreaks.
Other counties reporting outbreaks are Adair, Cass, Clay, Greene, Lafayette, Moniteau, Pemiscot, Platte, Scott, with one each. Franklin, Jackson and Jefferson counties have reported two outbreaks each.
An outbreak is defined as any site with a minimum of two residents with COVID-19. These are laboratory-confirmed cases in people who did not have COVID-19 diagnosed before arrival at the home.
Congregate living homes include skilled nursing homes, intermediate care homes, assisted living centers and residential care centers that provide nursing or convalescent care.
The state report does not list the number of confirmed coronavirus-related cases or deaths at the sites or report the names of the sites, but local health officials have so far confirmed that more than three dozen nursing home residents have died of COVID-19 in Missouri, including 16 at Frontier Health and Rehabilitation in St. Charles, 10 at Grandview Health Care in Washington, five at Morningside East assisted living center in Springfield and five at Parc Provence, a long-term care home in St. Louis County.
Nationwide, more than 16,000 nursing home residents and staff have died of COVID-19, according to data compiled by AARP and released May 8. At the time, that represented about a fourth of the nation's known coronavirus deaths.
"While dire, this figure is an undercount," AARP warned, "because not all states are publicly reporting data yet. In some states, more than half of coronavirus deaths have come in nursing homes."
