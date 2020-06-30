MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — The Lawrence County Health Department on Monday reported its first death of a resident due to COVID-19.
The resident was 52 years old with an underlying health condition, the department said.
The county also announced four new cases, three of which are tied to positive cases from either Springfield or workplaces in Barry County, health officials said. The county stands at 35 total cases: 19 active cases, 15 recovered cases and one death.
