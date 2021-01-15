A few snow showers around this evening, otherwise mostly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40%..
A few snow showers around this evening, otherwise mostly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40%.
Updated: January 15, 2021 @ 5:43 pm
Joplin, MO
The Lawrence County Health Department on Friday announced 15 new COVID-19 deaths of residents, bringing the county's total to 74.
The deaths occurred between Dec. 2 and Jan. 12, health officials said. The individuals ranged in age from 44 to 94.
CARTHAGE, MO - Susan Lynn Miller, 63, passed away Saturday, January 9, 2021. Memorial visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Friday at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union, MO. Private services will be held.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.