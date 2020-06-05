Ozark Center officials have temporarily closed their autism center after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
The employee worked at the Bill and Virginia Leffen Center for Autism, located at 2808 S. Picher Ave. Center officials said the center will close for sanitization, social distancing and self-isolation, according to a news release from Freeman Health System. The Leffen Center is part of Ozark Center, which is the behavioral health arm of Freeman.
The release did not say whether the staff member was in contact with clients of the center, which offers services and treatment to patients and families affected by autism.
This is a developing report and will be updated.
