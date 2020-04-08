CARTHAGE, Mo. — Leggett & Platt Inc. is temporarily laying off 422 workers at a Carthage plant, the company announced in a filing this week.
The layoffs, representing about one-fifth of the company's workforce in Missouri, are at its Branch One operations, 229 N. McGregor Ave.
A Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act was filed with the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education and Workforce Development on April 6. The layoffs started April 3.
"These layoffs will continue indefinitely, but are intended to be temporary and last less than six months," according to the statement.
"We are taking these employment actions because of COVID-19-related business circumstances that were not reasonably foreseeable," the company said in its filing.
"We would like to have given more notice of this action, but were unable to do so because of how quickly our operations were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, the World Health Organization's pandemic declaration on March 11, the president's declaration of a national emergency on March 13, and other related governmental announcements and actions."
Leggett & Platt has been affected by the pandemic since it surfaced in China.
Based in Carthage, Leggett & Platt has 22,000 employees worldwide — 2,000 in Missouri — and operations in 18 countries, including 16 plants in China employing 5,200 workers.
Ben Burns, vice president of business support services, previously told the Globe that one of those plants is near Wuhan, China, the city that has been at the center of outbreak in that country. That plant, which shut down in January, employed about 300 people making cables for the company’s automotive group, Burns said.
Last week, Chairman and CEO Karl Glassman said in a news release, "Our first priority is the health and safety of our employees and their families, along with our customers and suppliers, and the communities we serve around the world. We have instituted social distancing and robust health and hygiene practices in our facilities, and our employees are working remotely where possible. We are also continuing to restrict travel for all employees. We are monitoring the situation closely on an ongoing basis and will take further action as appropriate."
The company also said it will provide more detail on the impact the pandemic is having companywide when it reports first quarter 2020 earnings on May 4.
"To date, Leggett has experienced significant reductions in demand in many of its markets. The company has temporarily closed some facilities due to declining demand, government orders and/or concerns over employee safety," the statement read.
"Leggett remains intently focused on and committed to balance sheet strength. The company expects to meet its current liquidity needs from operating cash flow and its access to the commercial paper market. The company has no significant debt maturities until August 2022. Additionally, Leggett is taking the necessary steps to reduce expenses, manage costs and reduce or defer capital spending. The company continues to closely manage its working capital."
The statement also noted the company has been in business for 137 years, and it is "well-positioned for long-term success as it manages through this latest challenge."
