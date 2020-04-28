CARTHAGE, Mo. — Leggett & Platt Inc. has told county and state officials of an additional 215 layoffs underway at its automotive segment plant at 1460 Jackson Drive in Carthage.
The unpaid layoffs began March 23 and will continue indefinitely, "but are intended to be temporary and last less than six months," the company said. A Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act announcing those cuts was filed with the Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development earlier this month.
This is the second such filing by Leggett & Platt this month. On April 6, the company announced it was temporarily laying off 422 workers at its Branch One operations, 229 N. McGregor Ave., also in Carthage.
In both instances, the company said it was "taking these employment actions because of COVID-19-related business circumstances that were not reasonably foreseeable."
"We would like to have given more notice of this action, but were unable to do so because of how quickly our operations were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, the World Health Organization's pandemic declaration on March 11, the president's declaration of a national emergency on March 13, and other related governmental announcements and actions," the company said.
Leggett & Platt has been affected by the pandemic since it surfaced in China in late 2019. Based in Carthage, Leggett & Platt has 22,000 employees worldwide — including 2,000 in Missouri — and operations in 18 countries, including 16 plants in China employing 5,200 workers.
In an email to the Globe last week, when asked about ongoing layoffs, company officials said they have eliminated nonessential expenses and reduced capital spending, and executive officers have taken pay cuts. However, those were not enough, and the company has initiated "significant temporary layoffs globally, at both manufacturing facilities and our corporate headquarters."
No information about layoffs at the corporate offices has been provided.
"Due to the rapid and significant impact of COVID-19 on demand in Leggett & Platt’s markets, we are making decisions every day to ensure the long-term health and safety of our employees and proactively safeguard the company," the company said. "As we are forced to take steps necessary to weather an extended economic downturn, many of our employees are directly impacted in all parts of the business. As stay-at-home orders lift and demand increases in our businesses, we will begin to bring our employees back to work as quickly as practical."
A more current update on the company's situation is expected on Monday, when it announces its first-quarter 2020 earnings.
Earlier this month, Chairman and CEO Karl Glassman said in a statement: "Our first priority is the health and safety of our employees and their families, along with our customers and suppliers, and the communities we serve around the world. We have instituted social distancing and robust health and hygiene practices in our facilities, and our employees are working remotely where possible. We are also continuing to restrict travel for all employees. We are monitoring the situation closely on an ongoing basis and will take further action as appropriate."
The statement also noted the company has been in business for 137 years and is "well-positioned for long-term success as it manages through this latest challenge."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.