CARTHAGE, Mo. — A fourth notice of "temporary, unpaid" layoffs by Leggett & Platt indicates the number of people who have been put out work in the past two months has hit 920 among the company's Carthage operations.
That is nearly half of its Missouri workforce, which Leggett & Platt officials estimated at 2,000 this spring.
The filing, under the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, reports that 200 employees at the company's headquarters at No. 1 Leggett Road have been laid off since March 19. The WARN letter was filed May 6 and released Wednesday by the Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development.
"These layoffs will continue indefinitely but are intended to be temporary and last less than six months," the company said in its letter.
As with other notices, the company also said it was "taking these employment actions because of COVID-19-related business circumstances that were not reasonably foreseeable.”
This is the fourth such notification Leggett & Platt has filed with the state. The others were:
• 422 workers at its Branch One operations, 229 N. McGregor Ave. in Carthage. Those layoffs started April 3.
• 215 workers at its automotive segment plant, 1460 Jackson Drive in Carthage. Those layoffs began March 23.
• 83 workers at its wire mill, 1225 E. Central in Carthage. Those layoffs began April 9.
As of Wednesday, the company had not released any details about rehiring or bringing back the affected workers.
Earlier this month, Leggett & Platt said its 2020 weekly average sales remained at levels comparable with 2019 through mid-March, but then the company experienced rapid declines, with sales down 40%. That stabilized through the first three weeks of April, and sales were reported at about 55% of average levels.
The details were released when the company on May 4 released first-quarter numbers for 2020.
The company has 22,000 employees worldwide — 2,000 in Missouri — and operations in 18 countries, including a plant near Wuhan, China, that was shut down in January.
"Like so many in our community and around the world, we are facing significant business challenges as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic," chairman and CEO Karl Glassman said in a statement released last week with the quarterly numbers. "These extraordinary circumstances have forced us to make very difficult decisions as we take steps to reduce costs during this period of drastic decreases in demand. We rapidly deployed cost-saving measures across the company, significantly reducing production levels and enacting temporary layoffs. We are also aggressively reducing fixed costs and cutting capital spending."
