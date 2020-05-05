CARTHAGE, Mo. — Leggett & Platt said its 2020 weekly average sales remained at levels comparable with 2019 through mid-March, but then the company experienced rapid declines, with sales down 40%. That has stabilized through the first three weeks of April, and sales are currently at about 55% of average levels.
The announcement was made when the company on Monday released first-quarter numbers for 2020. Its first quarter ended March 31.
There was no word in the report indicating when employees who work at the company's plants in the area or at its headquarters might return to work. The company announced three rounds at layoffs in April affecting 720 workers at its Branch One, Automotive and Wire Mill operations, all in Carthage. Most of those layoffs were expected to be temporary, lasting less than six months.
The company has 22,000 employees worldwide — 2,000 in Missouri — and operations in 18 countries, including a plant near Wuhan, China, that was shut down in January.
Chairman and CEO Karl Glassman said in a statement released with the quarterly numbers, "Like so many in our community and around the world, we are facing significant business challenges as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. These extraordinary circumstances have forced us to make very difficult decisions as we take steps to reduce costs during this period of drastic decreases in demand. We rapidly deployed cost-savings measures across the company, significantly reducing production levels and enacting temporary layoffs. We are also aggressively reducing fixed costs and cutting capital spending."
The company reported first-quarter sales of just over $1.045 billion, compared to $1.15 billion for the first quarter of 2019. That is down 9%. Earnings came to $45.7 million, or 34 cents per share, compared to $61.2 million, or 45 cents per share, for the same period one year earlier.
The company also said it has cut capital expenditures by more than 60% and halted all acquisitions.
A decision about dividends will made at its May board meeting "based upon impact from evolving economic conditions."
Citing health and safety concerns because of the pandemic, the company also announced changes to its annual shareholders meeting.
This year, the meeting’s only activities will be allowing shareholders to cast a ballot, any discussion of the proposals on the ballot and announcing the results of voting. Voting results will be publicly announced after the meeting. The company will not provide an annual review of financial results or product presentations. It also is encouraging shareholders to vote by proxy and not to attend the meeting in person this year.
