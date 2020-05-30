CARTHAGE, Mo. — Valerie Butler was preparing space to work at home a few weeks ago because of the coronavirus pandemic when she found a family heirloom connecting her to family members who endured a similar struggle a century ago.
Inside an antique desk, Butler found an old wooden cigar box, and in that cigar box was a letter that spoke about the fear area residents were experiencing during the Spanish flu pandemic of 1918.
Butler said a woman from Reeds, identified in the letter as Stella R., wrote the four-page letter to Butler’s grandfather, Levi Sheldon, an Avilla native then serving in the U.S. Army at a military camp in Texas, maybe preparing to head out to fight the war in Europe.
It was dated Oct. 12, 1918, and the first few paragraphs read as follows:
“Kind Friend: How are you making out? Have you had the influenza yet? It sure has the people scared around here, they are not as brave as Uncle Sam’s boys.
“Vola is sick, I heard she had it but I don’t know for sure, if you have a headache someone will report you are taking the influenza but there is several cases of it around here. I don’t think I will take it if I don’t change my mind real sudden. Charley Young came home from Springfield last night. He is just getting over it.”
Window into history
Historians say letters such as this are windows into a time that otherwise is lost because almost everyone who lived through it has passed away.
The influenza pandemic of 1918 was the most deadly pandemic in the world in the 20th century, with more than 50 million people dead worldwide and more than 650,000 dead of influenza in the United States.
Scientists studying the 1918 pandemic haven’t established beyond a doubt where or when it started. Historians say the flu pandemic produced one spike in the U.S. in early 1918 as new soldiers moved from the interior of the country to the East Coast to be shipped out to Europe, then a second wave when those soldiers started returning at the end of 1918.
Joplin Historian Brad Belk, with Missouri Southern State University, said stories in The Joplin Globe at the time talk of lockdowns throughout the city for about five weeks between early October and mid-November 1918, about the same time as the letter to Levi Sheldon.
Belk said letters such as the one found by Butler are “priceless.”
“There’s something about the handwriting, the passion of that, putting your words on a piece of paper,” Belk said. “When you text and when you communicate by email or text, you’re typing, you and I hit the same letters, the A, B, C, but we don’t write the same. Letters are unique, they’re personable, they’re meaningful.
“Some of the most important documents I work with are those diaries of Civil War veterans writing back home or keeping a diary or sending letters. This letter thing is so precious, and I hate that we’ve lost it.”
Pandemic discovery
Butler said family members don’t know who Stella R. is. They think she might be a young lady who might have had a romantic interest in Levi Sheldon before Sheldon married Butler’s grandmother, Dorothy.
“She was writing him, keeping him up to date on what was going on in our little area, and the only way to do it back then was by letter,” Butler said. “She was telling him everyone she knew of who had been sick. ... 'Oh, I heard so and so had been sick, but they’re better now.' ... I just thought that was interesting how the times have changed. Here we are today, the news is we’ve had 100,000 people die of coronavirus. How many died of the flu in the U.S. back then, 650,000 people?”
For some reason, her grandmother kept the letter, and 102 years later, because of the coronavirus pandemic, Butler found it.
“I’ve been working at home because of the pandemic, I work for Carthage Water & Electric as an accounts payable clerk, and I had moved my computer to home and was working from my kitchen table,” Butler said. “I thought I really need a little bit more room, so I had this old antique desk in my bedroom, and one evening I moved it into the dining area and unfolded it, tried to straighten it out to get it usable for work, and there was a cigar box in it.
“Inside this cigar box were some of her things and some of Levi’s things, pictures of family and stuff. That’s what I found was so interesting; there’s an old military picture of Levi and the letter itself. I wondered: Why did my grandmother keep a letter to him from his old girlfriend? That’s kind of odd.”
Historical guides
Belk said officials faced similar decisions in 1918 to today — what’s the best way to control a virus, should they shut down the local economy, what would the consequences of a shutdown be, when to they apply the gas pedal to the economy and restart it.
“Here we are in Joplin, Missouri, where they were having to make these very tough decisions in 1918,” Belk said. “In the end, they ended up going full bore on quarantine. With that, they ordered the closure of churches and schools and theater and basically any kind of public gathering. That’s very similar to what we experienced last month during our shutdown period. Then they reopened the economy.”
Dr. Uwe Schmidt, infectious disease control specialist at Freeman Health System in Joplin, said the coronavirus pandemic of 2020 is similar in some ways to the influenza outbreak in 1918, but it is different in many ways as well.
“It’s similar in the high death rate, which is much higher than we see normally with the influenza outbreaks, but it’s different in that the people infected, especially the ones who have died, it’s a much different age distribution,” Schmidt said. “Nowadays, with the coronavirus, it’s mainly people over 65 ... whereas with the 1918 outbreak, it was mainly involving young children under the age of 5 and healthy people between 20 and 40 years old.”
Jasper County Health Department Director Tony Moehr said the feelings and concerns expressed by Stella in the letter to Levi Sheldon are similar to those people express to him when they talk about today’s pandemic.
“I think people don’t write letters as often today, but if you look on social media, those are the same kinds of discussions that people are having today about hey, so and so we know got sick, and so and so is quarantined,” Moehr said. “She mentions in the letter being scared, and I hear that from people around here now: This thing just worries the heck out of them.
“I think there is reason to be concerned, I think people need to let that drive their decision making but not let fear overwhelm their lives and that kind of thing.”
