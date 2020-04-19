GRANBY, Mo. — A message about not being able to stop utility disconnections related to nonpayment has rattled some residents of this town. It also underscores the financial pressure that Granby is feeling because of the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus.
In the first days of the pandemic, other utilities across the region, both privately and municipally owned, announced they would not disconnect users related to nonpayment. Some also have waived late fees or other processing fees. But city leaders in Granby felt they were unable to offer the same services.
"Our entire annual budget is $2.2 million. That's the entire budget," said City Clerk Lawna Price. "There's no way we can operate like American Water or Liberty."
The city issued a statement on its Facebook page on April 3. Written by Mayor Ira Hawkins, he said that the city was aware of hardships faced by people who have lost jobs because of the pandemic. But because the margin of error for Granby's operations is much smaller, it depends on monthly payments being made, the mayor wrote.
According to the statement, the city planned to stick with its usual billing cycle. Bills for what a customer used in the previous month are due upon receipt at the first of month. A 10% late fee is charged after the 15th of the month, and unpaid bills by the end of the month are subject customers to disconnection. A deadline of 8 a.m. April 6 was set for nonpayment of February's bills, according to the statement.
The letter did not sit well with residents at first, said Jeremy Hopper, who owns a rental home and has other business connections with the city. His home, while outside of city limits, is right next to it.
When Hopper heard that the city is working with customers to prevent disconnections through payment arrangements, he was happy to hear it, he said.
"This is not just a few people having hard times," Hopper said. "We have a lot of lower-income people here."
Price said the city is making payment arrangements with customers to prevent disconnections. Four such agreements were made before the April 6 deadline, she said, and no disconnections were made. The city council during a previous meeting approved granting 30-day extensions for people who could prove they have been affected by COVID-19, Price said.
Granby residents pay the city for natural gas, water, sewer and trash services, Price said. In addition to usage, customers pay meter fees — about $17.50 a month for water and $3 a month for gas.
The city pumps its own water and purchases natural gas to offer its customers — those represent two of the largest bills the city pays connected to its utility services, Price said. Because of those expenses, the city is not in a position to waive bills, Price said.
The city's general revenue comes from sales taxes. Like other municipalities across the country, Price said Granby officials are preparing for the current economic downturn to have an effect on spending.
"Every small municipality looking ahead at its numbers should be concerned," Price said. "We did our budget based on projected numbers."
While sales tax affects services such as policing and city employees, utilities are generally expected to finance their own operations. If the city were to fall behind in its payments, one of the first things to happen would be the sale of its natural gas system to another company.
Price said the city is not in danger of needing to sell its gas utility. The point of the letter was to explain the city's desire to avoid such a scenario and its financial limitations.
"I realize the letter made a lot of people angry, but that wasn't our intent," Price said. "Our intent was to be forthcoming with where the city stands."
