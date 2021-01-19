Joplin’s COVID-19 case numbers and hospitalizations are currently on the decline.
Though the state moved to a new phase of the vaccination plan last week, there is little vaccine available yet, the City Council was told Tuesday night.
“COVID numbers are trending downward,” said the Joplin Health Department director, Ryan Talken. “We did have a spike after the holidays. Since that time, our numbers have been on the downward trend. The post-holiday peak occurred on (Jan.) 9 when we had 43 cases per day on a seven-day average. As of today, we had 24 cases per day on the seven-day average.”
Hospitalization numbers are improved, he said. The city’s COVID-19 dashboard on Tuesday showed 58 people in Joplin hospitals with 27 being Joplin residents. The total is down from 99 at the end of last week.
But, Talken said, “COVID is still out there. We still encourage everyone to do their part: wash their hands, social distance and so on. It’s very important that we protect that hospital capacity.”
The health director also said that COVID-19 vaccine is in short supply in Missouri.
“The demand really exceeds the supplies that are out there,” Talken said. “Our phones are ringing off the hook, and, as of right now, we have no COVID vaccine,” he said of the city’s health department. “There is very limited vaccine within Joplin city and the Joplin surrounding area as well.”
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced Jan. 14 that the state activated Tier 1 of Phase 1B and, on Monday, Tier 2 of Phase 1B.
Tier 1 vaccinations are for public safety employees, including law enforcement and fire safety employees as well as public health professionals. Tier 2 includes vaccinations for high-risk individuals, including those 65 and older and adults with cancer, chronic kidney disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, intellectual and/or developmental disabilities, heart conditions, a weakened immune system due to organ transplant, severe obesity, pregnancy, sickle cell disease or Type 2 diabetes.
Planning is in the final stages for how to administer vaccinations when the vaccine becomes available here.
A state website contains a map to locate those who can give the vaccine and lists those who are approved to provide the vaccinations. It is located at www.covidvaccine.mo.gov. That map shows 25 sites within Joplin and Webb City at hospitals and pharmacies, Talken said.
Leslie Haase, the city’s finance director, said that the city has incurred costs of nearly $1.08 million to provide COVID-19-related services since the pandemic started in March.
Of those costs, the city applied to the Jasper County Commission for reimbursement of nearly $986,000 from the federal CARES Act funding provided to the county. The county has approved about $416,000 of that amount. The city filed an application for reimbursement of about $93,800 from the CARES Act allocation to Newton County and was reimbursed more than $70,000.
Haase said other potential grants are available or will be available to assist further with those costs.
There could be about $180,000 more current and continuing costs to do COVID-19 investigations and contact tracing and provide vaccinations, according to the report given by Haase.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.