Joplin’s Gayle Warren is never shy about “passing it forward” to those in need.
Inside her cozy Mercy Village Joplin apartment a few days ago, she and a friend gathered up various food items from around their kitchens for one noble purpose: to donate them to Joplin residents in need.
“It’s heartbreaking to watch people who have never had to (worry) about food before now needing it,” Warren said, a member of First United Methodist Church in Joplin. “I felt a need to help out, to do something.”
Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, 30 million workers nationwide have lost their jobs, at least temporarily, which has pushed unemployment rates to their highest levels since the Great Depression of the 1930s. Because of this, a growing number of people are relying on area food banks to keep their families fed.
To balance things, individuals and families, churches, civic groups and businesses large and small have all stepped in to ensure those food pantries don't run out.
“The thing is, when the chips are down, people pitch in,” Warren said. “This is something that I could do — food, I can do.”
Warren’s food donation were some of the first items dropped off at First United Methodist Church. Officials there are planning the church's first drive-thru food drive, which is scheduled to run from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday.
The food drive “will help people in Joplin who are being fed daily by these wonderful missions," said Barry Sanborn, family and missions ministries director for the church. "These missions are seeing an increased number of people to serve. So it’s a great opportunity for the people of the Four States to help meet that need.”
During that two-hour window Saturday, people are encouraged to drive into the church’s north parking lot, at 501 W. Fourth St., stopping in front of the entrance marked “family life center.”
Think of it as driving up to a restaurant’s drive-thru window but giving food instead of receiving it.
“All they need to do is push the button to open their trunks or hand the food out to people who will receive it,” said Sanborn, who is organizing the food drive. Inside the church, the food will be sorted and processed. Sometime between noon and 1 p.m. Saturday, the donated food will be packed up and distributed to the various faith-based food pantries in Joplin.
“We are hoping for several thousand items,” Sanborn said.
He would be overwhelmed, he said, if he saw cars lined up across the church’s parking lot on Saturday.
“That would be wonderful,” he said. The drive-thru aspect of the donation process is new because of the social distancing requirements prompted by the coronavirus. However, “it does present a wonderful opportunity for people to give in a quick and efficient manner and not have to ever leave their car.”
A similar drive was conducted late last month by St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Joplin. During its “drive and dump” food collection, 1,166 pounds of food were donated for local food pantries.
The need out there is great, said Maj. Beckie Stearns with The Salvation Army of Joplin, and donations are always appreciated.
Each month, Salvation Army officials prepare 5,000 meals for Joplin residents.
“It’s been really great to see how the community has responded in this time — seeing how people and businesses and individuals who have given more than normal,” said Doug Gamble, outreach center director for Watered Gardens Ministries, with its popular Mission Market food pantry and daily breakfast and dinner meals served to their residents and individuals and families in need.
Community-driven donations, he said, “have been a real blessing.”
Want to take part?
• What: Joplin First United Methodist Church drive-thru food drive.
• When: 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday.
• Where: 501 W. Fourth St., north parking lot.
• Needs: Single-serving sizes or large quantities of fruit snacks, fruit cups, pudding, cheese crackers, pasta, pasta sauce, ramen noodles, bottled water, mashed potatoes, powdered milk, peanut butter, jelly, and macaroni and cheese.
• Details: 417-623-2796.
