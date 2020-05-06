After 45 days of hospitalization due to COVID-19, Wallace Lea was discharged Wednesday from Freeman Health System to finish his recovery at home.
"I'm so thrilled that he is going home," said Rob McNab, director of the Freeman COVID unit, in a statement. "I'm thrilled he is alive. He was critically ill. I'm excited he's going home with his health intact, and I'm confident he'll make a full recovery."
Lea, 83, of Joplin, was the first COVID-19 patient to be admitted to Freeman Hospital, McNab said. He said the average hospital stay is three days, and Lea beat those odds.
The novel coronavirus not only took several weeks from Lea, but it also stripped away the lives of his sister, Betty Johnston, and brother-in-law, Art Oestmann.
Lea's son, Carter, said he credits his father's determination and optimism for helping him overcome the illness.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
