ROGERSVILLE, Mo. — Pyramid Foods, which operates several grocery stores in Southwest Missouri, has made several policy changes in response to the new coronavirus.
The company has begun installing plexiglass shields at all checkouts to ensure the safety of employees and customers. All stores will be closed at 9 p.m. to give employees time to clean, sanitize and restock.
The first hour of business will be dedicated to senior citizens, expectant mothers and immunocompromised shoppers.
Effective Monday, curbside pickup service will be expanded at stores in Aurora and Monett.
All first responders, front-line health care workers and medical research teams are eligible to receive a free tall brewed coffee, hot or iced, at any Starbucks locations in Price Cutter and Country Mart stores.
Pyramid Foods operates stores including Ramey, King Cash Saver, Price Cutter, Country Mart, SummerFresh and Save-A-Lot.
