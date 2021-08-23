Amid a deadly rash of COVID-19 cases caused by the highly contagious delta variant, local health officials expressed hope Monday that the Food and Drug Administration’s approval of the Pfizer vaccine would persuade area residents to get the shots.
“I think it will have a very positive impact. There are a number of people out there who have hesitated to get the vaccine. With this approval, I think this will make them feel much better about getting the vaccine,” said Paula Baker, president and CEO of Freeman Health System.
Freeman Hospital has seen an increase in cases the past few weeks, which did spur a rise in vaccinations, Baker said.
“We have seen an increase in vaccinations as people look around and see that younger and healthier people have been getting COVID-19. I think a lot of people have hesitated because it didn’t have that FDA approval, and that is the stamp of approval many people have been waiting for,” she said.
“I want to continue to encourage people to get the vaccine. It saves lives,” Baker said.
Michael Herr, vice president of operations at Mercy Hospital Joplin, said, “We, as a hospital, were extremely excited and ecstatic over the announcement for it. I think the FDA approval will help the overall consensus to get the vaccination.”
“I can’t overshadow the consequences” of not seeking the protection of the vaccine, Herr said. “We’re sending patients out of state 300 to 400 miles away, and we’ve had a significant number of people in the hospital over the last 45 days. It’s been mostly the unvaccinated people. There is really no secret around it. It hits the unvaccinated people much harder, and I think it’s imperative that people get in and get vaccinated with the approval of the vaccine.”
The hospitals a month ago were experiencing record patient loads. On July 22, Mercy said it set a high of 63 COVID-19 patients, and Freeman established a third COVID-19 unit to provide different levels of care for those patients.
There had been 143 deaths of Joplin residents involving COVID-19 as of July 28, and on Monday that count rose to 160, with five Joplin deaths announced.
“I am hopeful that the approval of that vaccine by the FDA will help to encourage people” to take the shots, said Ryan Talken, director of the Joplin Health Department. “We have seen a slight uptick in the interest in the vaccine in the last couple of weeks. We’ll have to wait and see what this approval does in terms of impact.”
Vaccination rates
The state’s COVID-19 dashboard Monday showed that Joplin had hit the 50% mark of population vaccinated, but both Talken and Tony Moehr of the Jasper County Health Department said that information needs a footnote. They said the state collects numbers of vaccinations by ZIP codes. Not everyone who has a Joplin ZIP code of 64801 and 64804 actually lives inside city limits, they said.
Talken uses numbers provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which has reported Joplin’s current vaccination rate at 37%, he said.
But the increased caseload that has come with the spread of the delta variant has led more people to seek protection.
“We’ve seen a fairly significant amount in increase in demand for vaccines. We also are starting to see more adolescents seeking vaccines,” Moehr said.
“I think we’re optimistic that it will help. We’ve heard from a lot of people (that) they didn’t want to take the vaccination because it’s not approved, so it will be interesting to see if it being fully approved will change their minds. We don’t know if it will make a big difference or not. We hope so,” Moehr said.
Larry Bergner, director of the Newton County Health Department, said that county’s vaccination numbers so far for August show there have been 647 vaccinations. He said he considers anything above 600 to be a good rate for the county.
“I’m hopeful that it will increase the vaccine rates because folks will see that with approval, the vaccine is safe and effective, and it will relieve some of the anxiety about the vaccine,” Bergner said.
He also hopes that full approval for the Moderna vaccine won’t be far behind.
At Mercy, Herr said the hospital also experienced higher demand for vaccinations as cases have risen. “The vaccine clinic is picking up every week for us. It has the last three or four weeks. That’s a good sign,” Herr said.
Also heralded as good news is the availability now of third doses of vaccine for those who are immunocompromised, and booster shots expected soon for all vaccine recipients. Vaccinations for health care workers started Dec. 20, and the White House gave the green light to start booster shots Sept. 20, Herr said.
“We are very excited about the booster, and I think our coworkers will be, too. The efficacy for us is diminishing, and this will help get us through the fall and winter,” Herr said.
Booster shots also will available to the public who took Pfizer or Moderna shots, eight months after their second dose. It has not been determined yet whether booster shots are warranted for those who took the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Talken said people who still have questions despite the FDA approval should ask a trusted source.
“If a person is hesitant, we encourage them to talk to their health care provider. We encourage them to seek medical advice from their doctor,” he said.
