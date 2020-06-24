Local medical officials are once again urging Joplin area residents to don masks and practice social distancing when venturing outdoors, due to the recent spike of COVID-19 cases that’s made Joplin one of the country’s pandemic hot spots.
In early April, Freeman Health System’s Jessica Liberty, infection prevention manager, spoke about the importance of wearing masks as the coronavirus pandemic spread across the country, though it had mostly ignored the Four-State Area. But now in late June, that’s no longer the case. There are 1,363 cases in Jasper, Newton and McDonald counties and in Joplin, as of Wednesday morning. Just three weeks ago, there were just 81 reported cases in the region.
Liberty finds herself once again reciting the same information she first aired to the public months ago about the importance of wearing masks, though what she has to say is far more relevant now, she said.
“It’s my professional opinion that it’s important to wear masks when out in public. We are considered a hot spot. I’ve looked through the numbers, and they have significantly increased in the last 23 days. We went from having 20 some cases total through the months of March, April and May to having (hundreds of new cases) in the span of the last couple of weeks.”
The recent spike in cases can’t solely be blamed on the fact that people have relaxed their stance on wearing masks while running errands, she said. Most of it has to do with the country’s relaxation of pandemic restrictions as the economy struggles to come back from the mandatory shutdown. However, “one of the ways we can protect ourselves is by wearing a mask. Mask wearing for a couple of weeks or even a week — we may start seeing some of those (local) numbers decrease.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say people should wear masks when they leave their homes and should always have a mask — either cloth masks or the popular blue/white paper masks — when social distancing is impossible. CDC researchers have been conducting a scientific review about masks and plan to issue new guidelines on wearing masks soon.
“We now know from recent studies that a significant portion of individuals with coronavirus lack symptoms (asymptomatic) and that even those who eventually develop symptoms (pre-symptomatic) can transmit the virus to others before showing symptoms," the CDC says on its website. "This means that the virus can spread between people interacting in close proximity — for example, speaking, coughing, or sneezing — even if those people are not exhibiting symptoms.”
In light of this new evidence, the CDC recommends wearing masks or cloth face coverings in public settings, “especially in areas of significant community-based transmission.”
When wearing a mask, Liberty said, it’s paramount to only touch the portion of the mask that loops around the ears; never touch the outer part of the mask that covers the face. And never touch the eyes, nose or mouth while wearing a mask.
“It’s so hard to not touch your face. I see people working at their masks, and I’m just as guilty of it when I’m out. … I want to pull out the bottom to breathe a bit better. But just consider the front of the mask to be contaminated … and full of germs," she continued. "And if you do touch it, make sure that you wash your hands.”
When it comes to cleaning masks, cloth masks should be washed after each use, said Donna Stokes, Mercy Hospital Joplin's infection control coordinator.
"This can be done in a standard washing machine with regular detergent and the hottest water the fabric will allow. Masks can be dried in a hot-temperature dryer or can be air-dried; a great idea is to place them in the sun to dry. Be sure your mask dries completely before reusing it," she said.
Hand-washing a cloth mask is also an option, Stokes said. That can be done using diluted bleach — 4 teaspoons of bleach to a quart of water. Be sure the label indicates it is a disinfecting bleach solution. Let it soak for approximately 15 minutes and then dry completely.
"Do not microwave cloth masks to sanitize them, as this creates a risk of fire. Some fabrics cannot be microwaved and will become combustible," Stokes continued. "Also, if the mask was purchased as opposed to homemade, it could contain metal, which is never microwaveable. There is no supportive data that microwaves will disinfect fabric masks."
Though some medical resources recommend using a paper mask just once before disposal, because it’s impossible to disinfect them, Liberty said she does reuse her paper masks when undertaking the proper precautions.
“We want you to use them longer than the one period of time. The main thing is when you take it off, you store it with the contaminated side down.” Liberty said she gently sets her mask on a paper towel in her car and leaves it there overnight to air out. Others store their paper masks inside paper bags or plastic sandwich bags for an extended time to help kill the germs. When she goes to use the mask again, she simply throws away the contaminated paper towel and replaces it on the seat next to her with a clean one.
“Unless your mask becomes visibly soiled, I use mine for a week at a time — as long as you’re storing it property and making sure you’re not touching the front of the mask,” she said,
Dr. Erik Martin, a Joplin physician, has been a huge proponent of wearing masks in Joplin since the pandemic hit America's shores. He was planning to speak to Joplin City Council members Wednesday night in favor of an ordinance that would require the wearing face masks in public.
By wearing masks, he said, “I see no other way to slow the dramatic spread of COVID locally. The only other option is to shelter in place, which is something that neither I nor anyone else wishes to do, as the economic and social consequences are too dire. But to do nothing at all will allow the outbreak to spread out of control, and it will overwhelm our local health care system with too many sick patients at once. This happened in New York, it is beginning to happen in Arkansas, and it could happen here too.
“We must stop thinking of this pandemic as something that will pass quickly. It will not. I think locally many people, perhaps even myself, thought that we wouldn’t be hit very hard, that perhaps there would be a few cases here and there but that we could more or less go back to business as usual once the stay-at-home orders were lifted and the first wave was over. But we were wrong. Even I have been surprised by how hard southwestern Missouri has been hit, and I was in New York during the surge there. So I am trying to get across to everyone that this is something we are going to have to deal with long-term. It might take years to get through this pandemic.”
Procedure
When putting on a mask, place the bottom elastic strap below the ears and then place the top strap above the ears. Make sure the mask covers both the mouth and nose and there’s a tight seal against the cheeks. Inhale and exhale a few times to ensure there are no leaks.
When removing the mask, unhook both straps from behind the ears, only holding the mask by the straps without touching the contaminated front of the mask, which could have been exposed to the virus in a public setting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.