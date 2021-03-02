Local hospitals in recent weeks have been seeing a small number of COVID-19 patients in recent weeks as well as seeing fewer serious complications from the virus, officials said Tuesday.
Paula Baker, president and CEO of Freeman Health System, said that Freeman Hospital West currently has 10 COVID-19 patients with one in intensive care and none on ventilators. At the peak of area transmission of the virus, the hospital treated up to 66, Baker said.
At Mercy Hospital Joplin, there are 12 inpatients, and nine of those are out of isolation now, spokesman Jordan Larimore said.
Since the virus outbreak started nearly a year ago in the area, Freeman has given 48,765 tests for the virus with 9,735, or about 20%, showing a positive result for COVID-19. That is consistent with national rates, Baker said.
"Because of the amazing effort that everybody is making with social distancing, hand-washing and getting their vaccination when possible, all of that is really making a significant, positive difference," Baker said. "I think everyone is to be commended for doing the things that makes the flattening of this curve possible."
Officials at both local hospitals encouraged area residents to continue to take the precautions because of the risk of another flareup of cases and the potential spread of virus variants.
“Like everyone, we are encouraged by the significantly lower numbers of COVID-19 hospitalizations we are seeing in the Joplin area, and by the arrival of vaccines," Mercy officials said in a statement.
"However, we believe this is not the time to let our guard down as a community. The coronavirus is still present and still a threat, and there are also numerous variant strains whose effect on the pandemic isn’t yet known. We’re all tired of it, but there is light at the end of the tunnel, especially if we keep following best practices for a little while longer. We urge everyone to please wear a mask, social distance and wash your hands.”
At Freeman, Dr. Rob McNab, head of the hospital's COVID-19 unit, said that the variants seen elsewhere in the U.S. so far are from California and, a small number, from the United Kingdom.
"The things to know about both those variants is that they seem to be more infectious, so it's easier for us to transmit than the original virus that we've seen." Because the number of cases of those have been so low, it is not known how lethal they are compared with the original virus.
Mutations are not unexpected because viruses mutate as they spread, McNab said. "But it really highlights some reasons why we still need to really focus in on the things that we know work. We know that the masking, the social distancing and the hand hygiene have helped us flatten that curve and helped us bring that virus under control."
Also, the quicker that herd immunity is reached, which requires that 50% to 70% of the population becomes immune, will really slow down the spread.
Until then, the vaccines are good at decreasing the spread by about 70%, McNab said.
Research indicates that the vaccines do work on the variants, with the exception of the South African variant, he said.
Jeff Thompson, chief clinical officer for Freeman, said Freeman is vaccinating about 1,000 people every other week. With booster shots due now, that number will increase to about 1,200, he said.
Asked his advice to people who are undecided about taking the vaccine, he said, "If you're on the fence, I would definitely say you should ask your health care provider, wether that's your physician, pharmacist or someone you trust about the vaccine. I highly recommend that you get it. Some people continue to be concerned about possible long-term effects of the COVID vaccine. We don't know, that's true. Vaccines don't generally have a lot of long-term effects. We do know that COVID has some really bad long-term effects and not just for the high-risk people but also for normally healthy people that get COVID."
The Joplin COVID-19 dashboard on Tuesday showed 35 active cases among local residents, down 64% in the last week.
