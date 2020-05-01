It’s hard enough to make sure your plan for graduating on time doesn’t come across any major obstacles without a pandemic throwing you a curve.
That is what collegiate seniors all over the country are currently dealing with, including a group of 10 seniors in Missouri Southern State University's radiologic technology program who were on the verge of completing their required clinical rotations and competencies before receiving some bad news.
Under normal circumstances, Southern radiology students complete their competencies — a number of on-site tasks offering a certain amount of experience that can only be obtained while in the field of work — starting with labs at MSSU before taking part in eight-hour clinical rotations at Mercy Hospitals in Joplin and Rogers, Arkansas, as well as Freeman Health System in Joplin.
“The experience of the clinical rotations are critical,” said Alan Schiska, MSSU department chairman and associate professor of radiologic technology. “They have to be able to perform these tasks on real patients to achieve entry-level competency. It’s vital in terms of graduation. If they have not completed their competencies, we cannot graduate them.”
While Missouri Southern was on spring break, the students were notified that Mercy was suspending any further clinical rotations out of safety concerns because of the COVID-19 pandemic in early March. With the semester nearing its end, the news added to an already stressful situation.
“Our graduating class graduates in May, so they were nearly done with the program, but they didn’t have all of their competencies completed,” Schiska said. “We were afraid we may have to push the graduation back.”
“I think we were all a little worried because we didn’t know what that meant in terms of our graduation,” said Jessica Motes, a senior at Missouri Southern scheduled to graduate this month. “I think I speak for everyone when I say that we completely understood why Mercy had to take those precautions. It is a difficult situation, and patient care does need to come first.”
The radiology students were able to complete their competencies in clinical rotations on time thanks in large part to Lesa Deardoff, the director of radiology services with Freeman Health System. Deardorff reached out to the radiology department officials after hearing about the coronavirus-related suspension of clinical rotations. Seniors could complete their competencies at Freeman, regardless of where they had been doing their rotations.
“Lesa got in touch with me and asked the question: ‘Is this going to impact their graduation?’” Schiska said. “Of course I said, ‘Yes, it is.’ So as a result, Freeman was willing to work with us to let our students in. ... The Missouri Southern campus was closed down. Mercy was closed to us at that time. So graduating on time depended on the willingness of Freeman to work with the program, and they were really helpful.”
“It meant a lot,” said Levi Jacks, an MSSU senior scheduled to graduate this month. “The (clinical rotations) are extremely important. There is only so much we can learn and simulate in the classroom and in labs. The scenarios that you run into at the hospital are what really prepare you.”
With the help from Freeman Health System, the group of 10 Southern radiology students are scheduled to graduate on time with the completion of their major’s criteria. Many students across campus and across the country aren’t as fortunate, however, and that was not lost these students.
“We are lucky for sure,” Jacks said. “This easily could have been much worse than what is. Our graduation could have been postponed for months or more. ... It is good to know there are potential employers out there who are not only looking out for their best interest but has your interest in mind, as well.”
