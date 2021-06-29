As the Joplin area continues to experience a rekindling of COVID-19 cases that health providers attribute to low vaccination rates, the severity of the illness being seen is increasing and, in some cases, has eclipsed that of the previous outbreak.
"We have seen an increase in severely ill patients over the last month," said Jeanee Kennedy, chief nursing officer with Freeman Health System. "We have seen more patients requiring ventilator support than during the initial COVID surge."
According to the COVID-19 dashboard for Joplin, there were 77 total patients in Freeman, Mercy and Landmark hospitals as of Monday. Of those, 15 are Joplin residents.
Freeman had 27 of those patients on Tuesday, 10 of them in intensive care.
"Over the last several days we have been able to move several patients out of our COVID unit upon completion of their isolation period, but these patients are still in critical condition and receiving care in our main ICU as they recover from COVID," Kennedy said.
There were 39 inpatients in Mercy Hospital on Tuesday, and 14 of those patients were in critical care. That is up from 34 hospitalizations and 11 in the intensive care unit a week earlier. None of the patients in critical care had COVID-19 vaccinations, a hospital spokesman reported.
Joplin had 135 active cases with 56 of those new on Monday, according to the dashboard count. Case numbers have risen 25% in the past week compared with the week before. That was the largest spike since Jan. 7.
In Newton County, the health department reported 54 new cases on Monday and 29 on Tuesday with current active cases standing at 140.
In Jasper County, there was a death and 150 active cases reported Tuesday. A resident in her 60s was listed as the county's 160th death from the virus.
Across the state, efforts to persuade people to obtain COVID-19 vaccinations are increasing after Missouri last week again ranked high among U.S. states as a hot spot for virus infections.
Gov. Mike Parson said on social media Tuesday: "Most of this increased viral activity can be attributed to low vaccine uptake in certain areas. Vaccination continues to be the best method of COVID-19 prevention, and we encourage anyone age 12 and up to be vaccinated to protect themselves and those around them."
Kennedy, the Freeman nurse, said that "we have seen interest in vaccination increase slightly over the last several weeks but still have many slots available for those who want to be vaccinated."
People can schedule a vaccination via mostopscovid.com. Joplin residents can call the health department to find out about vaccine availability at 417-623-6122. Hospitals and most pharmacies have vaccines available by appointment or walk-in service.
Nearly 40% of Missourians have completed their vaccines, according to the state's numbers.
