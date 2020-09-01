Local school districts have been tracking COVID-19 cases among students and staff since the beginning of school in August. Here's a roundup of what the latest numbers look like in each district:
Joplin
According to school officials, three students have tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of Joplin School District classes on Aug. 24. Prior to the Aug. 24 start date, five students were isolated — three positive students at Stapleton Elementary and two students at Joplin High School.
As of Tuesday, two employees and one student have been released from isolation, meaning they were no longer infected. There are currently 56 students and five employees in quarantine, according to the most recent data.
Isolation is necessary when a person tests positive for COVID-19 and must remain separated from other people to prevent the spread, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Quarantined individuals are those who have come in close contact with someone who has tested positive for infection. It can take up to 14 days after exposure for a person to develop the COVID-19 symptoms.
Melinda Moss, Joplin superintendent of schools, said district doesn't consider the number of students who tested positive at the high school to be a concentration of cases because it’s still only a small percentage of students. The district believes none of the current positive cases have been a result of school exposure and seem to be attributed to community or household spread.
Webb City
A total of 27 students and staff have tested positive for COVID-19 in the Webb City School District, according to the most recent numbers provided by Superintendent Anthony Rossetti.
At least 17 staff members have tested positive. The number of staff who have been in quarantine is also 17. At least 34 staff members have been isolated or quarantined since Aug. 20. There were nine active cases of staff testing positive and three staff members who were quarantined as of Tuesday.
Rossetti said the largest influx of staff who tested positive work at Madge T. James Kindergarten Center.
A total of 10 students have tested positive for COVID-19 since Aug. 20. There are currently two active cases of students who tested positive. There have been a total of 61 students in quarantine, with 41 of those students still in quarantine.
The numbers can be monitored on the school district’s COVID-19 dashboard on its website where it will be updated weekly. All numbers are subject to change.
Carl Junction
A total of 11 students and six staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 in the Carl Junction School District, as of Monday, according to school officials. Quarantined individuals are those identified as close contacts of an individual with a positive test.
At least 40 students and eight staff members have been in quarantine since August. There have been two staff members and three students who recovered and returned from isolation after a positive test.
David Pyle, assistant superintendent for operations, said the school district hasn’t had to shut down any buildings due to COVID-19. He said the illness has required changes in procedures and protocols, but it has not diminished the ability for the district to function.
Positive staff cases have occurred in the 2-3 Building, Intermediate, Junior High and Special Services Department. Positive student cases have occurred in the junior high and high school, Pyle said.
Some special education staff members have been among those isolated and quarantined. Most of those staff members have continued to work remotely but did not result in a shutdown of special education services, according to Pyle.
Neosho
Since Aug. 24, two high school students and one high school staff member have tested positive for COVID-19 in the Neosho School District, school officials said Tuesday afternoon. Currently two students and zero staff members are in isolation. Nine students and one staff member have been placed in quarantine by local health departments since the beginning of the school year.
Ryan West, the school district’s director of safety and security, said they haven’t seen any building or facility with instances of quarantine or isolation disproportionate to its population.
Carthage
Mark Baker, Carthage school superintendent, said there has only been one positive case districtwide — a student — since school started Aug. 20. As of Tuesday afternoon, six students were quarantined, but no staff. Currently no students or staff are in isolation, he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.