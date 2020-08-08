As they prepare to welcome back students, faculty and staff for the fall semester in about a week, Missouri Southern State University and Pittsburg (Kansas) State University are detailing the new procedures and protocols in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Face masks, hand washing and social distancing will be the top health priorities at Missouri Southern when classes resume on Aug. 17, according to a recently released back-to-school guide drafted by the university's COVID-19 task force.
Everyone — including faculty, staff, students and visitors — will be required to wear face coverings on campus when in the presence of others where social distancing cannot be maintained. Exceptions will be made for those who are alone in an office or residence hall room, those who are outside and those who have a recognized disability. The requirement will be in place "for the foreseeable future," according to the back-to-school guide.
Students, faculty and staff are asked to stay home if they're feeling sick or if they've had close contact to a COVID-19 case. All positive COVID-19 tests from the university's Willcoxon Health Center will be reported to the Joplin Health Department, and anyone testing positive at an outside facility should notify Willcoxon staff.
The campus community also will be asked to use CampusClear, a new self-screening app for iOS and Android users that was rolled out for Missouri Southern last week. Information collected by the app will be used by Willcoxon staff to assist with monitoring, managing and communicating the spread of COVID-19. A web-based version for those without a smartphone is under development.
Lowered capacity
When it comes to academics, Missouri Southern plans to operate at about 50% capacity in classrooms, although the maximum capacity of students able to enroll in course sections has not been altered, said Paula Carson, provost and vice president for academic affairs, at a recent meeting of the governing board.
Faculty members in general are being asked to maintain social distancing guidelines by offering hybrid classes and also to be available in person to their students on at least a weekly basis, Carson said. Under such a scenario, an instructor would report to the classroom for every class period, but only a percentage of students in the course would attend each period, with the rest remaining remote and completing their work virtually. Students attending in person will be asked to wait outside until right before their class begins.
The university also is utilizing spaces for learning that aren't typically used as classrooms to ensure that social distancing can be achieved, and some classes may be moved to larger rooms to accommodate students, Carson said.
"We hope we're getting it right, but if we're not getting it right, we understand that we'll also have to be flexible and change midstream," she said.
When it comes to sanitizing classrooms and other oft-used parts of the campus, several scenarios are possible, Carson said. Faculty members and students might be asked to clean and sanitize classrooms, and students looking for volunteer or community service hours also might be recruited for those tasks, she said.
"It's a job that nobody wants to do, but obviously we don't have the budget to hire physical plant representatives to stand by in every classroom," she told the governing board.
Student housing will continue to operate with a few modifications. Only two guests per student will be allowed on campus to help the student move in to a residence hall later this week. During the academic year, no visitors or overnight guests will be allowed.
Study rooms in Spiva Library will be available only by reservation until further notice. They will be cleaned and sanitized daily.
Beimdiek Recreation Center will operate at 25% capacity, and students or employees exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 will be denied entry. Guests should disinfect their equipment before and after each use. No group exercise classes will be offered.
At PSU
Pittsburg State University officials also are planning a return to campus that's focused on safety.
"The health and safety of our campus community remains our highest priority and has been the driving focus behind all of our decision making,” President Steve Scott said in a statement. “We’ll continue to carefully monitor the situation and assess needs, making adjustments as we go."
Masks will be required of faculty, staff, students and visitors on campus. Employees who have already returned to campus have been given a mask by the university; students who return on Aug. 17 will receive a mask provided by Mpix, a community partner.
A new position at PSU's Bryant Student Health Center has been created to focus specifically on COVID-19. Taylor Panczer, formerly the program coordinator for campus activities, now will serve as the university's COVID-19 case manager.
In her new role, Panczer will provide accessible health care, education and advocacy while helping to mitigate risk for students, faculty, staff and visitors, the university said. She'll oversee COVID-19 cases on campus, including anyone who is being tested for the disease and anyone who is under investigation for symptoms.
“We’re taking it seriously,” Panczer said in a statement, “because we care about the health and safety of our students. We’re implementing many thoughtful steps, and a big part of that is the education piece.”
Anyone on campus who experiences symptoms of COVID-19 or has been exposed should call the Student Health Center at 620-235-4452.
Other changes
Classes at PSU will be offered in a variety of formats, including in person, online and a hybrid of the two. An examination and audit of all classroom space on campus has been conducted to determine their "COVID capacity," officials said.
“One thing we’re making sure everyone understands is that while our target is to start out face to face, on any given day something could occur where there’s a county order or a directive from the state or an external agency that says we must reduce gatherings again to 10 or fewer, in which case we’d have to go all online again,” said Howard Smith, provost and vice president for academic affairs, in a statement.
Department heads are working with employees to stagger times in the office to minimize density. Those who manage high-traffic areas have plexiglass sneeze guards for public-facing areas and social distancing floor stickers for areas that might have lines or congregating.
When it comes to the maintenance and sanitization of classrooms, PSU has put together a frequent cleaning regimen. Additionally, resources such as hand sanitizer and wipes will be made available on a routine basis.
Equipment in the Student Recreation Center will be spread out, and plexiglass sneeze barriers and contactless access points have been installed. Fitness classes will be offered at reduced capacity.
The Gorilla Activities Board has created a hybrid model for student programs this year, with activities to be held at reduced capacity and streamed on social media to engage at-home audiences.
The university has moved the fall break from October to Nov. 23-24, and classes will go fully online from Nov. 27 to Dec. 11. Commencement will be held Nov. 20-21.
