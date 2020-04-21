The loss of health benefits through an employer provides an opportunity for Affordable Care Act enrollment outside of the annual open enrollment period, and Freeman Health System is offering a service to assist people with the application for the medical insurance.
Karri Foster, supervisor for Freeman Health System Inpatient Financial Services and leader of the hospital’s Eligibility Partners program, said Tuesday that eligibility specialists are available at all Freeman operations to assist the community with any medical coverage issues people might have.
“During this time, we want to really reach out to our community (members) that have lost their benefits through their employer,” Foster said. “This can be a temporary or a permanent loss, but we do have availability to apply for the marketplace insurance through the Affordable Care Act. We are certified to do that, and we will walk you through the application right here on the spot. And we can help you even participate with your premium benefits and (more).”
Up to 35 million Americans could lose their health insurance during the pandemic as businesses continue to lay off workers due to the economic hit, according to an April 3 study by Health Management Associates, an independent national research and consulting firm in the health care industry.
Foster said there has been a moderate increase in the number of people seeking health insurance in the Joplin area.
“We know that many people have lost their income (and health benefits),” Foster said. “Even if it’s a temporary loss, the concern is that our regular, everyday health problems don’t go away at a time like this. ... We need to be sure that everybody in the community knows that our eligibility partners are here, we’re active and we’re here 365 days a year.”
The ACA’s special enrollment period has been opened in Missouri to help individuals who have lost income and health coverage as a result of the pandemic. Enrollees can apply for either a short- or long-term program.
“So that can be a program where we get you on a short term, just to take care of you until you’re back to work,” Foster said. “Or we can get a long-term program through the ACA because it is based on affordability to your income. So if your premiums at your work are high and they’re too high for your income, then we can actually get you on a program that is lower premium.”
Foster added that it’s important to be cautious when seeking health insurance through a new provider.
“One of the things you really want to watch for is vague information,” Foster said. “If they will not give you specifics on what they will or will not cover, that is a red flag. Another red flag is if they require premiums before they give you information. Do not go for a policy like that because they will not cover your benefits.”
Freeman Health System eligibility specialists are available 24 hours a day and can be contacted by phone at 417-347-8888 or by email at freemaneligibilitypartners@freemanhealth.com.
“We will set up an appointment with you, review your benefits and the availability,” Foster said. “We’ll do all we can to see a low- to no-premium insurance coverage for you during this time.”
Help available
Freeman Health System eligibility specialists are available 24 hours each day and can be contacted by phone at 417-347-8888 or by email at freemaneligibilitypartners@freemanhealth.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.