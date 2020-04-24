When the stay-at-home orders were handed out for Joplin, a lot of people dreaded the thought of being stuck in isolation.
I did not.
Even though I love my job as a sports reporter for the Globe and have several great relationships with coaches and players with whom I cross paths often, I am quite the introvert in my personal life. In fact, you could say that I have been preparing for a pandemic outbreak my entire life.
For others, like my wife, EveAngeline, the past several weeks have been a nightmare. She is as extroverted as I am introverted and looks for any way possible to have some sort of interaction with her friends, family, co-workers, students or anyone really willing to talk to her. As you can imagine, those interactions are few and far between with the current situation, so my 11-month-old son, Solomon, takes the brunt of her sociable nature. Since the orders came down to stay at home, my wife has what seems like daily videoconferences with someone using one app or another, which never really appealed to me.
That all changed on Wednesday when I took part in my first Zoom meeting. My Uncle Andy got in touch with me about a week prior and asked if I would be interested in having a birthday videoconference for Gammy, my grandmother, who was turning 86 years old. Normally, the thought of a videoconference would lead me to decline in an awkward fashion. But for Gammy, who was the most important and influential woman in my life as my younger brother and I were raised by my father in a single-parent household, I gladly accepted the invitation. That was especially so because it has been years since I had seen her. More importantly, this would be the first chance she got to see Solomon in something other than a photograph or recorded video sent to her in a text message.
The process for setting up the meeting was simple. My wife already had an account, so we just typed in the Zoom meeting ID number and password and were ready to go in seconds.
The interface looked like the opening to the “Brady Bunch” TV show; a new box would pop up on the screen as someone logged in to the meeting shortly before their video feed loaded up. When it was all said and done, we had seven boxes on the screen filled with family members. We were missing Alice (a reference to the maid in “Brady Bunch”).
Shortly after I suggested we sing "Happy Birthday" for the Gammers, we all just shot the breeze for 40 minutes or so. Gammy, the center box on the screen, was surrounded by three of her sons, two daughters-in-law, two of her grandsons, three granddaughters-in-law and three of her great-grandsons.
My initial reaction? The experience was amazing and incredibly fulfilling. There were four generations of our family spending time together, videoing in from Texas, Indiana and Missouri, to celebrate the birthday of a woman who had unimaginable influence in all of their lives one way or another. That visit probably wouldn’t have happened if not for everyone being stuck inside.
The funny thing is we didn’t even have a set plan of how this would work. The family just sat together, talked and listened about how everyone’s life was going, just enjoying each other’s company. It was as close to being in the same room for a holiday gathering as you could get. I didn’t think I would get much out of the experience, but I was wrong. It was 40 minutes of stress-free interaction, something I think we could all use right now. I felt myself smiling more in that time visiting with my family than I have in months.
Most importantly, Gammy was able to forget about the dangers of what's going on in the world for a little while. Instead of her 86th birthday being filled with fear, it was filled with love and happiness. Watching her smile as she squinted at the screen, transitioning her eyes from box to box to get a glimpse of her legacy and all the love she helped create, I knew that time was special for her, and I was so happy to be a part of it.
Was the Zoom meeting a success? Absolutely. So much so that we already have plans for doing it again soon. For someone who doesn’t really need human interaction as much as others, I implore you to use some form of videoconferencing with family or friends if you need a pick-me-up. You may not think it has many benefits, but I promise it will have a lasting positive impact on your outlook during these tough times.
Lucas Davis is a staff writer at the Joplin Globe. His email is ldavis@joplinglobe.com.
