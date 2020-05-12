Isaiah King couldn’t help but chuckle as his two children, both clutching his hands, steered him toward a cluster of candy machines near Tilt Studio.
His kids, King said, were getting a bit stir crazy inside their Joplin home.
“It’s been very good to get back to (some) normalcy,” King said, gesturing at the Joplin mall’s familiar surroundings. “It’s a lot of fun to be back in here.”
Similar words were echoed by Joplin resident Nancy Sidenstricker, who said she was thrilled to be back inside the mall.
“We feel like we’re back home,” she said. “We wished it had never closed.”
The mall temporarily went dark for more than a month due to Joplin’s stay-at-home measure to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. When the mall reopened on May 4, “it was an uplift,” Sidenstricker said. “We couldn’t wait to come back in here. I really missed it.”
Like so many other local businesses across the Joplin metro area, Northpark Mall has been forced to delicately balance safety with shopping. New safety rules have been implemented to ease the public's risks when shopping.
“We’ve had success,” said Mitch Carney, assistant store manager for entertainer retailer Vintage Stock. “We were pretty positive that we were going to have people come in right away. We’ve had people calling us pretty regularly,” asking when the store would be opening.
It’s imperative that local residents shop locally, said Erin Slifka, marketing and public information manager for the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce.
“Retail and restaurants fuel our local economy,” she said. “To revive the Joplin economy, we encourage residents to support local businesses by choosing to shop and eat local.”
“If you don’t want to risk it,” Joplin resident Michael Lewis said, "stay home.”
And some local residents are doing just that.
“I won’t go out because I’m still being cautious,” said Allison Golay Riddle, a Joplin resident. “I think there is so much we don’t know about the virus — how contagious it is. I would rather continue to do my shopping online or at stores that do curbside pickup. I would rather wait until Missouri has done more testing so we have a more accurate number of how many people have been affected.”
Embracing safety
“We’re definitely happy to be welcoming the public back to the property,” said Stacey Keating, director of public relations and corporation communities with CBL Properties, which manages the mall.
However, safety comes first.
To that end, mall officials have implemented a number of changes to ensure “the health and well-being” of everyone inside the building, from visitors to employees. The measures primarily focus on enforcing social distancing practices and attempts to keep group numbers at 10 or fewer, which is based on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations, Keating said.
Measures include:
• New hours — 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays.
• The reduction of seating areas — the majority of tables and seats at the food court, for example, or the closing of the soft-play children’s area in the Macy's women's court — to cut down on public areas where groups can congregate. Public drinking fountains have been closed until further notice, Keating said.
• The placement of hand sanitizer stations throughout the property. Sixteen such stations were installed right before Joplin’s stay-at-home order shut the mall down.
• Increasing the frequency of cleaning and sanitizing to all high-traffic common areas and touch points — doorknobs and hand rails, for example — using CDC-recommended cleaning agents, Keating said.
Encouraging shopping
As of this morning, 35 commercial tenants — either stores or kiosks — will be open for business inside the mall. Anchor stores include Macy’s, Dunham’s Sports, Jo-Ann Fabrics and Crafts, Tilt Studio, Francesca’s, Champs Sports, Buckle and Vintage Stock. Journeys opens today, while American Eagles Outfitters opens Friday. Safety regulations differ between stores. For instance, Jo-Ann Fabrics and Crafts is limiting the number of people inside the store at any one time.
Thirteen restaurants are now serving customers, including Chick-fil-A, Dairy Queen, Great American Cookie, Wasab Steakhouse and Sushi, Chuck E. Cheese's, Auntie Anne’s and Carino’s Italian. Joplin Snack Sales is expected to open Friday.
And a number of popular places are still closed to the public, including J.C. Penney, Old Navy, H&M, TJ Maxx, Hot Topic, Maurice’s, Bath & Body Works, Victoria's Secret, Ulta Beauty and Regal Northstar 14 Theaters.
Some Northpark Mall stores have written heartfelt messages to their customers, taping them to their mall entrances. A handwritten note outside the Spencer’s store notes that the closure is only temporary and for their valued customers to “be safe, be smart (and) don’t lose that attitude.”
Details
Want to find out a complete list of who’s open and who’s closed? Go to https://www.visitnorthparkmall.com.
