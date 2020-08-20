CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Maple Leaf Parade has been canceled this fall, but other parts of the annual Maple Leaf Festival will go on. The parade was set for Oct. 17.
The announcement was made this afternoon by the Carthage Chamber of Commerce.
"It's for lack of entries available to put in the parade," said Mark Elliff, chamber president.
"Many of the schools are not traveling this fall, and of course bands are a big part of it."
The parade typically lasts about two hours, attracts more than 150 entries from across the region and draws tens of thousands of people to the sidewalks around the square, along Grant Street to the south and then along Grand Avenue on its way to its finish at Carthage Junior High School at the corner of Centennial and River streets.
The parade has drawn upward of 60,000 visitors in the past, Elliff said.
In its announcement, the chamber said other parts of the Maple Leaf Festival will be held this year. Traditionally, the festival includes car shows, beauty pageants, music and other events through the month of October. Details about events can be found at https://carthagechamber.com/maple-leaf.
The Maple Leaf Band Festival will also be suspended this fall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.