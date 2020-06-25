PITTSBURG, Kan. — All faculty, staff, students and visitors at Pittsburg State University will be required to wear a mask while on campus, beginning Monday.
Exceptions to the rule will be those who are alone in an office or work space and distanced from others; students alone in their residence hall rooms; those who are outside and distanced from others; and those who have a recognized disability and have an accommodation that prevents wearing a mask.
Masks already are required in work spaces on campus where social distancing cannot be maintained.
“Our goal is not only to open, but to stay open until we dismiss students for fall break and online completion of the semester on Nov. 20,” President Steve Scott said in a statement. “To achieve that goal, we must each take individual responsibility and do the things known to prevent transmission of the virus: social distancing, wearing a mask, washing hands and staying home when sick.”
The requirement will be in place on campus for the foreseeable future and will be reassessed regularly. A mask enforcement policy is under development and will be announced soon.
Masks have been provided to every full-time employee, and departments can request a mask for each part-time employee. Students should be prepared to supply their own masks. The university is working to get additional reusable and disposable masks for visitors.
Employees with recognized disabilities that prevent wearing a mask should contact the university's Office of Institutional Equity. Students in the same situation should contact the Student Accommodations office.
In addition to requiring masks, the PSU groups planning for resumption of face-to-face coursework this fall are weighing other measures, including socially distanced classrooms, options for living alone in a residence hall room and how large events will be managed.
"Pitt State is committed to the health and safety of not only our campus, but our entire community," Scott said. "Wearing a mask is an important step we can all take to help ourselves and each other."
Other universities governed by the Kansas Board of Regents have implemented similar policies in recent days, including the University of Kansas and Kansas State University.
