Similar to distribution efforts by Joplin, the Jasper County Health Department is making free masks available to residents across the county. They are available for pickup at city halls, police stations, community centers and more places.
Jasper County Health Department Director Tony Moehr said that about 45,000 masks have been sent to the county's towns, including, among others, Carthage, Carl Junction, Webb City, Sarcoxie and Airport Drive.
"Pretty much any place that has a place for passing them out," Moehr said.
The CDC recommends wearing masks while in public to reduce the spread of COVID-19 from asymptomatic people. The novel coronavirus is passed in a droplet form, and masks over the mouth and nose catch a large percentage of those droplets. The city of Joplin last week passed an ordinance that generally requires wearing masks in public places.
• In Webb City, masks are available at the Webb City fire station over the next few days, including from 9 to 11 a.m. and 2 to 5 p.m. today and Sunday, then during normal business hours. The station is located at 506 S. Ellis St.
Starting on Monday, people can call 417-673-2254 to have masks delivered to drivers' cars while parked in the station parking lot.
• In Carl Junction, masks are available at the Carl Junction Community Center and Carl Junction Fire Protection District's main station during those buildings' normal business hours.
• In Carthage, Moehr said, masks were delivered to the Carthage Police Department, which is working on a plan to distribute them.
Other cities in the county where masks can be picked up include Alba, Duenweg, Duquesne, Jasper — many of those cities will have them available at city halls. Masks are also available at the health department's Carthage office, located at 105 Lincoln St.
In addition to the initial order of 45,000, Moehr said additional ones are available to replenish supplies.
The cloth masks are washable and reusable, Moehr said. While slightly more expensive than paper-based surgical masks, the ability to use them repeatedly made them a better choice.
"We wanted to get something in people's hands that they could wash and reuse," Moehr said. "Our main goal was to make them available. Wearing masks is not a perfect solution, but they help a lot to reduce the spread of COVID-19."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.