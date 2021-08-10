NEOSHO, Mo. — When students return to classes at Neosho schools on Aug. 24, they will not be required to wear masks unless COVID-19 case numbers increase within a building.
The Neosho Board of Education on Monday approved a back-to-school plan that features three levels of operation based on the number of cases present in a school building. At the lowest level, masks will be encouraged, but not required, for most students.
Masks will be required in some specific situations, however. Because of a federal mandate from the CDC, students who ride school buses will be required to wear masks.
Masks will also be required for students who are considered to be close contacts to positive-testing students. Those close-contact, asymptomatic students will be allowed to return to school instead of staying in quarantine, as long as they wear a mask at all times while indoors, regardless of vaccination status. Students who show symptoms of the disease will be isolated until parents can pick them up and take them home.
According to the plan, close-contact students are defined as those being three feet or less from a positive-testing person for more than 15 minutes. Decisions for quarantines will be made by the Newton County Health Department.
The plan was approved with a 6-1 vote Monday night, with board member Kim Wood casting the negative vote.
The quarantine plan matches what schools across the country adjusted to last year. At the start of school, the number of students out of class on quarantine reached triple digits, while the number of positive-testing students remained low. The quarantining plan allowed asymptomatic students to return to class instead of remaining in quarantine — they were required to social distance and wear masks.
The district's COVID plan, named "NSD United," mirrors many other aspects of last year's plan. It outlines steps for social distancing, cleaning and how athletics and activities will be overseen.
It also offers virtual learning options for parents or students who are uncomfortable with returning to in-person classes. The district has set a enrollment deadline of noon Friday for the virtual learning program.
The biggest change is the masking level — masks were required most of last school year. Board members wanted a plan that could change based on the impact of the disease.
"Last year, we said this is what we were going to do all year long. That's why at the end of the year, while some districts lifted their mask mandates, we kept ours," board President Jonathan Russell said. "I want us to remain flexible specifically on that issue. "
That decision will be made according to the plan's three levels:
• Level 1, green, is in effect when positive student cases are below 7% in a building. This level includes more thorough cleaning, symptom monitoring, social distancing and cohorting.
• Level 2, yellow, occurs when positive student cases exceed 7% in a building. Masks become required at this stage.
• Level 3, red, is triggered when cases surpass 10%. This step calls for the building to be closed.
The district's masking plan does not follow CDC recommendations. The CDC in July, responding to the highly contagious delta variant, recommended universal indoor masking for teachers, staff, students and visitors regardless of vaccination status. The plan instead will follow a community, like many others across the region, that has resisted masking.
Ashton Robinson, a member of the Neosho City Council, spoke to the board during the meeting and presented a German study that stated mask wearing led to negative physical, psychological and behavioral health issues. Superintendent Jim Cummins later in the meeting pointed out that the study had been debunked by health officials because of its data-gathering methods.
"That's what we face, the challenge of trying to put together something that keeps the community happy and keeps the schools safe," Cummins said.
