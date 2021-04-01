SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A mass clinic with the potential to fully vaccinate up to 10,000 residents of Southwest Missouri is planned from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday, April 8-9, at Hammons Student Center on the campus of Missouri State University.
State vaccination teams are partnering with MSU and the Springfield-Greene County Health Department for the indoor event. A total of 10,000 doses of the Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccine has been allocated by the state for the event, which means individuals won't need to return for a booster dose.
Advance registration is required and available through the Missouri Vaccine Navigator, covidvaccine.mo.gov/navigator. Residents who need assistance may call the state's COVID-19 hotline at 877-435-8411. Once registered, individuals will receive an email from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services to schedule an appointment.
The Springfield-Greene County Health Department can also assist those who need help registering for the event. The department’s COVID-19 call center can be reached during regular business hours on weekdays at 417-874-1211.
Those registering to be vaccinated April 8 must meet Missouri’s current eligibility requirements under Phase 1 and Phase 2. Those phases include health care workers, first responders, public safety workers, individuals 65 and older, adults with certain underlying health conditions, K-12 teachers, child care workers, and other employees in a variety of "critical infrastructure" sectors such as energy, communications, information technology, agriculture and transportation.
Because Phase 3 of the state's vaccination plan will be activated April 9, all Missourians 18 and older will be eligible to schedule an appointment for the clinic's second day.
In announcing the mass clinic, Gov. Mike Parson said similar clinics scheduled last month in Kansas City and St. Louis vaccinated nearly 14,000 people.
“Thanks to increasing vaccine supply and expert coordination among our Missouri National Guard, SEMA, DHSS and local partners, this event has the potential to be the largest two-day vaccination event in the state so far," he said in a statement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.