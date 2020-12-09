CARTHAGE, Mo. — Mayor Dan Rife’s veto of a mask mandate in Carthage stood Tuesday night when the Carthage City Council voted 4-4 on his objections to a measure the council approved on a 6-4 vote on Nov. 25.
An override of the veto would have needed seven council votes, and with the absence on Tuesday of two of the council members who voted for the mandate on Nov. 25, that was not likely to happen.
“The City Charter states that the vote has to be a two-thirds majority of the council to override the veto, meaning seven votes, so with two people missing, there was no margin for anyone to not vote in favor of it,” said Councilman David Armstrong, one of the mandate supporters. “And with half the council having stated on multiple occasions that they were never going to vote for it, it was just a formality.”
Stating its position
In its place, the council did adopt an informal position, proposed by Councilman Ed Barlow, one of the four who voted against the mandate, that mirrored the news release issued by Rife and the mayors of Webb City and Carl Junction in mid-November. It called on residents to voluntarily wear masks, maintain social distancing and wash their hands to throttle the spread of the coronavirus.
The position, passed on a 5-3 vote, states: “On November 16th, we, as a council, received a joint letter from surrounding hospitals and health providers requesting our help to flatten the rapid rise of COVID-19 positive cases in the Southwest Missouri region.
“And, we do jointly affirm the position that as a community, we should voluntarily adhere to the three best-known measures against the spread of COVID-19, this is, to sanitize often, to continue social distancing, and to wear a mask, if personally able, when indoors with other people.”
Council members Ray West, Alan Snow and Craig Diggs, who had previously opposed the mandate, voted against the position, while Barlow joined mandate supporters David Armstrong, Ceri Otero, Seth Thompson and Juan Topete to approve the position.
Council members Mike Daugherty and James Harrison, both of whom voted for the mandate on Nov. 25, were absent Tuesday night.
Barlow said he didn’t feel that the mandate would have the desired outcome — making people wear masks while in public — and that’s why he opposed the mandate on all votes. But he felt there should be a statement from the council encouraging all the actions recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to fight COVID-19.
Former boot plant
In other business, the council voted 8-0 to give final approval to a 10-year, $35,000 property tax break for Belleville (Illinois) Shoe Manufacturing Co. to encourage it to take over the former Justin Boot plant, 2236 Missouri Ave. in Carthage.
The company has proposed spending $2.7 million to buy and renovate the plant and create 158 jobs for its boot-manufacturing business. When Justin closed, the town lost 171 jobs.
Paperwork filed to apply for the tax break plan said the company expects to have a total payroll in Carthage of about $5.1 million annually.
