A plan that would permit the reopening of Joplin businesses and social activities for residents is almost ready, Mayor Gary Shaw said Monday at a city briefing.
City officials were waiting to see the details of Gov. Mike Parson's first-phase reopening plan "and then we might be able to make our plan align with his," the mayor said.
A special meeting of the City Council will be called later this week for its members to review the details of the city plan and determine whether they agree.
Gov. Mike Parson on Monday afternoon discussed the initial phase of the state plan that begins May 4 and will last through May 31. He said the state of emergency order continues indefinitely.
"This will be turning on a dial, not flipping a switch," the governor said of the initial steps.
It would allow businesses to resume if measures are taken to protect workers and customers. There are additional restrictions that will include occupancy limits on retailers and social distancing for dining room seating in restaurants.
Employers must separate work stations to meet social distancing requirements and take other measures to keep their factories, stores and offices sanitized and safe.
Hair salons and barbershops will be able to reopen with additional protective measures in place.
"All of Missouri’s businesses, employers and employees are vital to our state’s economy and well-being," the governor said. "Opening these businesses is going to look very different for a while, but I’m confident Missourians will abide by the guidelines as we move forward."
It also allows for church services and social activities to resume if people adhere to social distancing measures.
The plan is designed to protect those most vulnerable to COVID-19 exposure by expanding testing statewide and quickly responding to hot spots. Stocks of personal protection equipment and supply chains for that equipment have been put in place.
An equipment marketplace set up by the state now has enrolled nearly 990 buyers and 223 suppliers for the materials to build the state's reserves and assure stocks for health care providers.
Herb Kuhn, president and CEO of the Missouri Hospital Association, said the initial plan restarts certain elective surgeries.
"It ultimately is a decision between the patient and the doctor" whether to have an elective surgery, Kuhn said. He said hospitals are safe for non-virus-related medical care.
Residents were encouraged to attend to any routine or needed medical appointments. He said hospitals are safe in most areas of the state.
Nursing homes, assisted living communities, long-term care homes and other care providers for the elderly must continue to have strict protective measures for those residents, the governor said.
Joplin's mayor said the city has not had a new confirmed case of the virus in recent days. The last announcement of a positive case in Joplin occurred on April 15.
Dan Pekarek, director of the Joplin Health Department, which oversees virus cases in the city, said Joplin's seven confirmed cases being handled by the health department have recovered and have been released from isolation. Like last week, one person continues to be in quarantine and is being monitored to see if the person develops the illness caused by the virus.
There have been 16 confirmed cases in Jasper County and 10 in Newton County
Shaw said he is aware of some plans being made by local businesses to reopen. There will be social distancing and hygiene requirements in Joplin's plan too.
"Restaurants are talking about taking temperatures of people as they come in, and others are talking about putting up plexiglass" shields as a safety measure, the mayor said.
Joplin's plan would continue to require residents to observe social distancing, such as staying at least 6 feet from others. Hygiene precautions such as the frequent washing of hands and keeping surfaces sanitized will continue to be encouraged in the reopening plan, the mayor said.
"You all have been doing a great job, and I encourage you to keep on keeping on," Shaw said of Joplin residents.
