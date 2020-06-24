PINEVILLE, Mo. — The McDonald County Health Department has reported its first death of a COVID-19 patient. The patient was 51 and had no known underlying health issues, according to a statement on the department's Facebook page.
On Tuesday, the department announced 51 new cases, bringing its total to 549; 80 patients have been released from isolation.
The county is still facing "extraordinary circumstances," according to the statement, and health officials urge members of the public to wear face masks in public and maintain social distancing. Social gatherings are being discouraged.
"COVID-19 is in our communities and being spread by individuals who don't even know they have it," according to the statement.
