County health departments in Southwest Missouri and Northeast Oklahoma confirmed the first positive cases of COVID-19 in their regions on Wednesday.

The McDonald County Health Department reported its first confirmed case of COVID-19. The individual is a county resident. The department didn’t release any details about the person and said only that it’s a travel-related case.

The Ottawa County Health Department also confirmed its first COVID-19 case on Wednesday but did not release any details. The case is currently under investigation.

The case may mean that non-essential businesses in the county may soon be closed. Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt on Tuesday announced closures effective by end of day Wednesday for 19 counties with confirmed positive cases, but also said that order would expand to other counties with confirmed cases in the coming days.