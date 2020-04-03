The Missouri Department of Conservation is offering teachers, parents, students and others its free Discover Nature Schools nature-based curriculum for students from prekindergarten through high school.
It can be found at nature.mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/teacher-portal/discover-nature-schools.
MDC also offers other nature-based learning resources at nature.mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/teacher-portal/nature-based-resources-during-school-closures. Nature-based video segments from MDC are at nature.mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/teacher-portal/video-segments.
