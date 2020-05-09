As pandemic-related restrictions ease statewide, medical experts say area residents should continue wearing masks and practicing social distancing.
Cindy Myers worries that they are not. Suffering from rheumatoid arthritis — an autoimmune disorder that makes her more susceptible to the coronavirus — she doesn’t want a resurgence of the disease that peaked statewide in late April.
“I’m absolutely terrified,” she said. “I can control washing my hands, cleaning surfaces and wearing my mask, but it’s scary to count on others to do their part.”
Myers carries with her a bottle of hand sanitizer wherever she goes and washes her hands with anti-bacterial soap. Hand wipes and Lysol sprays have become her favorite kitchen tools. Masks are a must-wear when heading outdoors, and clothes are immediately washed when reentering her Carterville home. But she can’t keep this up forever, she said.
“I’m worried that, to some, opening up (the economy) is being confused with COVID-19 being gone," she said. "I understand life has to go on, but that doesn’t take the fear away.”
What she’s seen nationwide from some Americans certainly hasn’t eased her concerns. Video of stay-at-home protests in other states has shown masses of people ignoring federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, no facial masks and standing shoulder to shoulder with strangers. During last week’s recovery tour of the state, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson did not wear a mask while speaking at two Joplin businesses.
“I realize that, at some point, some normalcy will have to return,” said Myers, a teacher for the Joplin School District. “I’m putting a lot of trust in others. My hope is that (they) see the importance of practicing good judgment for the well-being of all.”
Cindy Edwards, a registered nurse specializing in infection prevention services for Cox Health, said COVID-19 hasn’t gone anywhere despite declining case numbers statewide. Masking and social distancing should remain the norm even as nonessential businesses open back up.
“COVID’s still out there,” Edwards said. “Our numbers were decreasing because we’ve done such a great job of social distancing, but COVID ... will be out there for a while. Now that we’re reopening the economy, it’s like a balancing act — keeping jobs going and keeping people healthy at the same time.”
The U.S. unemployment rate hit 14.7% in April, the highest rate since the Great Depression, as 20.5 million jobs vanished, showing the damage the coronavirus has done to the nation’s economy. At the same time, an internal U.S. government report has indicated that new cases and deaths could significantly spike during the month of June because of the easing of restrictions, according to Bloomberg.com. How much of an increase that will be, Edwards said, depends on how responsible people are with masking and social distancing.
“I think the next couple of weeks will indicate to us where we are heading with that,” Edwards said. “I know it’s nice outside and everybody wants to get out and be social, (but) that could be detrimental to people. So right now it’s not the time to break all of our social distancing habits. Yes, we’ll be doing things that we haven’t done for a while — but we want to be smart with that.”
Face masks are important because, while a cloth mask won’t protect the wearer from the virus, it does prevent the spread of the virus from the wearer to others, including loved ones.
The masks, Edwards said, serve “the same kind of concept used when you sneeze into your elbow or cough into your elbow — you’re sneezing into something instead of spreading it into the air, which can sit in the air for quite a while. And it’s definitely important to know that even with those masks on, you need to social distance. I think that’s a big misconception with people, that they think if they have a mask they can get within that 6 feet” mark, which potentially could be a dangerous — and lethal — misunderstanding.
“I still feel like it is very important for us to be very proactive and still be very cautious if we do go out into public places,” said Jessica Liberty, infection prevention manager at Freeman Health System.
So far, the stay-at-home order has saved lives. During a daily briefing last week, Freeman Health System officials have noted there hadn’t been a new case of COVID-19 at the hospital in more than 25 days, while coronavirus tests from local residents have been consistently coming back negative. Two new COVID-19 cases were reported on Friday by the Joplin Health Department, however.
Social distancing and wearing masks are working, said Dr. Robert Stauffer, a cardiologist at Freeman Health System.
“It’s one of those things that if it doesn’t happen to you, it’s hard to understand, or if it’s happening in New York City, that somehow it’s really not happening here,” Stauffer said during a daily briefing last week. “But it is happening here. And it may happen here on a different level at some point — we don’t know. But we should have empathy for what’s going on in New York or L.A. We need to take this very seriously. And I think we if we do the right thing, then we’re going to be OK. I think it’s a matter of being respectful to the science and doing (all the things) we’re cautiously doing. Be humble and be honest with ourselves with what’s going on in our society.”
As long as we do that, Stauffer said, “as a society, we’ll come out far ahead in the long run.”
What others say
The Joplin Globe, via social media, recently asked Joplin-area residents to weigh in on how they feel about the easing of the stay-at-home orders and whether they fear the consequences should people begin ignoring Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendations to wear masks when entering public places and to adhere to social-distancing practices of at least 6 feet or more when venturing into public places. Here are some of their responses:
Lisa Brown: “You know that scene in ‘Jaws’ where the guys overload the fishing boat to go hunt the killer shark, and Richard Dreyfuss warns them, but they blow him off? As he walks away, he mutters, “They’re all gonna die.” Well, I have that same feeling right now.”
Diane Southard: “I kind of feel like those who have been following suggested procedures will continue to be cautious and continue doing so. The ones who have been walking around without masks, standing so close to you that you can smell their body odor, will continue to be reckless and potentially be harmful to others.”
Carol Martin Striegel: “I am going to wait and see how things go for awhile. I am anxious to see if people will remain careful or will throw caution to the wind.”
Sandra Parrill: “Opening the economy does not mean the virus is gone. It just means people value haircuts and nails more than their lives. As for me, I'll be staying in until at least two weeks after the last diagnosed case, and then two weeks more after that, and then we'll see how it looks.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.