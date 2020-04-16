The outbreak of COVID-19 may be stressful for many, resulting in fear, anxiety and depression that can be overwhelming.
Everyone reacts differently to stressful situations, but according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, common symptoms for those who are struggling with their mental health in the current pandemic include fear and worry about personal health and the health of loved ones; changes in sleep or eating patterns; difficulty sleeping or concentrating; worsening of chronic health problems; and increased use of alcohol, tobacco or other drugs.
"Taking care of yourself, your friends, and your family can help you cope with stress," according to a CDC post at cdc.gov. "Helping others cope with their stress can also make your community stronger."
Ways to cope with stress include taking breaks from news and social media consumption, maintaining good hygiene and taking care of your body, making time to unwind, and avoiding the use of alcohol and drugs, according to the CDC.
Dale Wilkinson, a psychologist with Ozark Center who works at Hope Spring in Joplin, said this week that there has been a moderate increase of depression and anxiety in the area since the start of the pandemic.
"We're going through a stage as if we're still experiencing cabin fever from the wintertime, but it's (nearly) summer," Wilkinson said. "So it's almost a little worse, where in the springtime we want to be out and among people. This is the first time in recent history that we've been restricted from not visiting our friends and family. So it causes a little bit more of an issue."
Business closures and employee layoffs have resulted in the higher rates of depression and anxiety. People are concerned not only about the coronavirus but also about support of their loved ones, their financial well-being, the state of the economy and more.
Wilkinson urges people to maintain activities to cope during stressful and uncertain times. Partaking in activities that feel normal and are enjoyed, while maintaining social distancing, can do wonders for a person's mental health and overall well-being. Those activities can include things such as cooking, cleaning, gardening, yardwork, fishing and golfing.
"I happen to golf, and all of the guys who golf with me stay 6 feet apart," Wilkinson said. "We can still rib each other pretty hard from a distance. So behavioral activity is important. Anything that gives us joy."
Wilkinson said Hope Spring is not seeing any patients at its office currently, but appointments are being accepted through a telehealth service that allows people to speak to their doctors over the phone or on a video application similar to Skype or FaceTime.
"I was worried that the therapy wouldn't go very well this way and that we might lose the personal touch, but it seems that it's working wonderful," he said. "The clients feel that they still have their human touch, and we're actually seeing a better show rate.
"Some of the things we need to do, I believe, is to be somewhat creative about how we manage our lives because we are a bit socially restricted."
Hope Spring is also offering curbside assistance for people who need to obtain their medicine from the pharmacy.
"Mental health is a part of our life," Wilkinson said. "Staying healthy, physically and mentally, is our goal.”
