The swift spread of the delta variant of COVID-19 virus caused hospital admissions at Mercy Hospitals in Joplin and Carthage on Thursday to reach the highest number since the pandemic started last year.
That spurred Jeremy Drinkwitz, the president of those hospitals, to launch a public campaign to implore area residents to get vaccinated.
Drinkwitz said the two hospitals were treating 63 people with 97% of them unvaccinated. More than a fourth of those patients were in the intensive care unit, he said.
“We are really being challenged with space and resources,” he said. “All the patients obviously that are here are necessary. The vast majority of them are needing some sort of oxygen in multiple forms. That’s a big part of why they’re here.”
Nearby, Freeman Hospital West announced Thursday that the growing infections had created a need to open a third treatment ward for COVID-19.
“This is in response to the increasing volume of COVID patients we have been seeing over the past month and a half,” said Dr. Rob McNab, the hospital’s director of COVID-19 services.
Freeman had 46 inpatients Thursday, up from 10 to 15 before the surge started last month. “We’re now consistently seeing over the 40s and 50s now, which is pretty similar to our high-water mark over the winter,” McNab said.
In the past, patients were treated in a medical unit or in an ICU. Now, an intermediate treatment unit has been created so that patients who are seriously ill with respiratory failure could be treated there rather that in the ICU, where more space is needed for ventilator patients and other critical patients. Seven patients were on ventilators Thursday, and one was on the most serious type of support, a type of heart-lung bypass machine, McNab said.
With the latest spike, “we are admitting patients faster than we are discharging them,” Drinkwitz said of Mercy. The hospital admitted 10 on Wednesday and sent home eight. “Just that delta difference keeps adding up continually,” he said.
The Joplin Health Department reported 207 active cases among Joplin residents on Thursday, up one case from the previous day. The Jasper County Health Department had 278 active cases outside Joplin at last report on Wednesday. There were 184 active cases in Newton County on Wednesday.
“The Joplin area continues to see an elevated positivity rate with a large volume of tests being performed, which indicates there is a high level of transmission occurring within the community,” said Ryan Talken, department director. “The Joplin Health Department continues to receive and investigate cases and continues to encourage people to seek vaccine.”
Drinkwitz said the delta variant “is two times more transmissible than the previous alpha variant. The alpha variant is two times more contagious than the original COVID-19 virus. So the virus is mutating, and that’s what viruses do — they mutate to keep going. So we are in a big challenge.”
“Vaccinations is the No. 1 key to start winning this fight again and try to get back to life without COVID. If people don’t want to get a vaccine, then wear a mask and social distance again. We know how this transmits,” Drinkwitz said, adding: “But we’ve just taken our guard down, and we want to act like it’s not here, but it is here and affecting our community negatively right now.”
He said patients are dying in the hospital every day, “but those deaths are preventable if people would just get a vaccine.
“That’s what we’re asking our staff and our co-workers and our community to step back, to really have an honest conservation with yourself and not look at it through the lens that somebody is trying to make you do something you don’t want to do. But really to love your friends and your family and your community and, out of that love ... to take action,” Drinkwitz said.
“We just need to come together for the betterment of our community. That’s what we are really asking. Put the needs and thoughts of your friends and family above your own.”
