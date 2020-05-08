Layoffs and furloughs will begin next week at a Joplin hospital in response to COVID-19's effect on the economy.
Mercy Hospital Joplin in a statement said employees will be furloughed until the end of July as needed. Other positions will be eliminated at every level of the organization, according to a statement released Friday by the hospital.
The hospital said in the statement it was unable to provide a number of how many employees in its four-state service area are at risk. Furloughed employees will continue to receive health insurance, and an additional 80 hours of pay may be provided from a crisis PTO fund.
"In doing so, we will provide severance packages (to laid-off employees) to help care for our co-workers and their families," according to the statement. "At this time, Mercy is unable to provide numbers as we are still working to keep as many co-workers employed as possible."
Similar cost-cutting measures are happening at Mercy Health hospitals across the country. Mercy operates hospitals in Joplin, Carthage and Springfield, and in Independence and Fort Scott, Kansas, as well as a critical care hospital in Columbus, Kansas, and numerous clinics around the region. The company is based in Chesterfield, Mo.; it has hospitals in Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma and Arkansas, as well as outreach ministries in Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas.
The company has initiated a hiring freeze and halted retirement account contributions through 2020, according to the statement. Merit-based pay raises may also be delayed. All of the company's leaders will take a 26% pay cut from last year, with the most significant reductions at the senior level, according to the statement.
In April, the company said it would lay off 300 to 350 employees from its workforce of about 40,000, and that most of those would be from leadership positions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.