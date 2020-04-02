Mercy hospitals set up mini groceries, to-go meal services for employees

While grocery stores continue to run low on fresh food and produce, area hospitals are coming up with creative ways to keep their staffs from going home without basic necessities.
Mercy Hospital Joplin recently rolled out a mini-grocery store and grab-and-go meal service that allows staff and clinic workers to have access to staples they need beause they may no longer be on market shelves once they get off work. The services have been implemented at all Mercy locations, according to Mary Houston, director of nutrition services at Mercy Hospital Joplin.
“There’s been a lot going on, and it’s stressful,” Houston said. “If you don’t have to go home and cook, you can put your feet up, you don’t have to worry about what you’re going to cook because you’re cooking it in a microwave. We’ve had to be flexible, be creative and think differently.”
The mini-grocery stores are stocked on Tuesday and Thursday, but it will remain open to employees throughout the week with items that are on hand. It features lunch meat, milk, cheese, fruit and entrees. The stores officially opened this week.
“It’s harder and harder to keep your pantry stocked at home, and if your kids are home, then you’re using a lot more foods as well,” Houston said. “The things that we heard were eggs, milk, cheeses, bread and ground meat. Things that you can stretch to feed a lot of people. We’re still able to get foods from our distributors, and our stuff is in bigger quantities, so we’re selling 5 pounds of ground meat at a time.”
The grab-and-go meals are offered every Monday, Wednesday and Friday in the late afternoon when staff members can pick up prepared food that can easily be reheated once they’re home. The food is stored in disposable containers, which knocks out having to wash dishes. It’s offered in single or family packs.
“We do have some (meals) available on Saturday for those who just work the weekends, and we have a few of those because there’s not as many workers,” Houston said.
The meals change daily, but recent examples include meatloaf, mashed potatoes, pot roast, turkey and dressing, lasagna and salmon. On Wednesday, Houston said she was helping distribute meals. People had nine options to choose from.
“We had macaroni and cheese, a Cajun steak pasta that our chef had created because it has to be things we can get done pretty quick,” she said. “Each kind, we may do 150 of platings of them, which means you have to plate them, cap them and put on labels. It’s a pretty big production to get them done.”
Houston said the response to the effort has been phenomenal, with a lot of employees using the service.
Comparable prices
Mercy officials say the prices are only nominally more than what one would pay at a grocery store. They say some meal items start at about $2.
