Mercy Hospital Joplin is opening appointments online for individuals who want to get a COVID-19 vaccine.
Residents now are able to directly schedule a vaccine appointment with Mercy Joplin online at www.mercy.net/vaccine. When a location has vaccine availability, it will show on the page and be open for scheduling; appointments will be added as vaccine supply allows. If vaccine supply exceeds demand, Mercy may accept walk-ins to avoid waste.
Anyone without internet access can call 833-364-6777. Residents should bring valid identification to their appointment.
Appointments are available beginning Thursday. Missouri will open eligibility for the vaccine to all adults 18 and older on Friday.
